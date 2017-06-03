You Still Need Your Brain

Most adults recall memorizing the names of rivers or the Pythagorean theorem in school and wondering, “When am I ever gonna use this stuff?” Kids today have a high-profile spokesman. Jonathan Rochelle, the director of Google’s education apps group, said last year at an industry conference that he “cannot answer” why his children should learn the quadratic equation. He wonders why they cannot “ask Google.”학창 시절 피타고라스 정리를 외우다 “이런 걸 어디 써먹지?”라고 자문한 이가 많을 것이다. 이런 의문에 해답을 주는 사람이 있다. 구글 교육앱 담당자 조너선 로셸이다. 그는 “왜 2차 방정식을 배워야 하나”라고 묻는 아이에게 “답을 줄 수 없었다”고 했다. 대신 “구글에 물어보면 되지 않나”란 생각이 들었다고 한다.Google is good at finding information, but the brain beats it in two essential ways. Champions of Google underestimate how much the meaning of words and sentences changes with context. Consider vocabulary. Every teacher knows that a sixth grader, armed with a thesaurus, will often submit a paper studded with words used in not-quite-correct ways, like the student who looked up “meticulous,” saw it meant “very careful,” and wrote “I was meticulous when I fell off the cliff.”구글은 정보 검색에 능하다. 그러나 사람의 뇌는 두 가지 측면에서 구글을 이긴다. 구글 만능주의자는 같은 단어라도 문맥에 따라 의미가 얼마나 변할 수 있는지 과소평가하는 경향이 크다. 구글의 ‘비슷한 말 사전’에 들어간 학생은 ‘meticulous(세심한)의 비슷한 말은 조심하는’이란 구절을 배운 뒤 ‘세심했는데 절벽에서 떨어졌다’고 자랑스레 쓰곤 한다.With the right knowledge in memory, your brain deftly puts words in context. Consider “Trisha spilled her coffee.” When followed by the sentence “Dan jumped up to get a rag,” the brain instantly highlights one aspect of the meaning of “spill” — spills make a mess. Had the second sentence been “Dan jumped up to get her more,” you would have thought instead of the fact that “spill” means Trisha had less of something. Still another aspect of meaning would come to mind had you read, “Dan jumped up, howling in pain.”반면 우리 뇌는 기억 속에 정확한 정보가 있다면 문맥에 따라 능숙하게 단어를 이해할 수 있다. “트리샤가 커피를 쏟았다”는 문장을 보자. “댄이 걸레를 가지러 뛰어갔다”는 문장이 이어지면 우리 뇌는 “쏟으면 주변이 엉망이 된다”는 상황적 의미를 금방 파악한다. 만약 다음 문장이 “댄이 커피를 가져다 주려고 뛰어갔다”라면 우리는 트리샤에게 남은 커피가 거의 없다는 의미를 알아챈다. “댄이 뜨거워 신음을 내뱉으며 뛰어갔다”면 트리샤가 댄에게 커피를 쏟았다는 뜻을 우리 뇌는 바로 눈치챈다.The meaning of “spill” depends on context, but dictionaries, including internet dictionaries, necessarily offer context-free meanings. That’s why kids fall off cliffs meticulously. Perhaps internet searches will become more sensitive to context, but until our brains communicate directly with silicon chips, there’s another problem — speed.‘쏟다’라는 말은 이렇게 문맥에 따라 의미가 천차만별이다. 그러나 구글 사전은 맥락을 생략하고 뜻만 보여 준다. 그래서 아이들이 절벽에서 ‘세심하게’ 떨어지는 것이다. 물론 구글이 발전하면 문맥에 따라 달라지는 단어의 뜻을 세밀하게 알려 주는 기능도 나올 수 있을 것이다. 하지만 우리 뇌가 실리콘 칩과 직접 소통하지 않는 한 또 다른 문제가 생긴다. 속도다.Quick access is supposed to be a great advantage of using the internet. Students have always been able to look up the quadratic equation rather than memorize it, but opening a new browser tab takes moments, not the minutes required to locate the right page in the right book. Yet “moments” is still much slower than the brain operates.빠른 접근은 구글의 큰 장점이다. 지금까지 학생들은 2차 방정식을 외우기보다 필요할 때 검색하는 길을 택했다. 그러나 구글에서 브라우저를 여는 시간은 뇌가 움직이는 시간을 따르지 못한다.Imagine solving 397,394 x 9 if you hadn’t memorized the multiplication table. Sure, you could look up 4 x 9, but you could easily lose the thread of the problem as you did so. That’s why the National Mathematics Advisory Panel listed “quick and effortless recall of facts” as one essential of math education.397,394×9를 계산한다고 할 때 구구단을 외우지 못했다면 4×9를 먼저 찾아봐야 한다. 그러다 보면 계산해야 할 문제가 397,394×9란 생각의 끈을 놓치게 된다. 미국 수학교육기구가 “신속하고 수월하게 정보를 기억하는 능력”을 수학 교육의 핵심에 포함시킨 이유다.Speed matters for reading, too. Researchers report that readers need to know at least 95 percent of the words in a text for comfortable absorption. Pausing to find a word definition is disruptive. Online, the mere presence of hyperlinks compromises reading comprehension because the decision of whether or not to click disrupts the flow of understanding.속도는 읽기에서도 중요하다. 전문가들의 연구 결과 텍스트에 있는 단어 95% 이상을 알아야 편안하게 글을 읽을 수 있다. 단어의 뜻을 찾기 위해 중간에 멈추면 집중하기 힘들어서다. 그러나 구글 텍스트는 하이퍼링크 때문에 집중적인 독서가 어렵다. 링크를 클릭할지 말지 생각하는 것 자체가 흐름을 끊어서다.Deeper knowledge of words also helps. Your knowledge of what a word means, how it’s spelled and how it sounds are actually separate in the brain. That’s why you may recall one but not the others, as when you know what you want to say (“someone who owes money”) but can’t find the word (“debtor”). Good readers have reliable, speedy connections among the brain representations of spelling, sound and meaning. Speed matters because it allows other important work — for example, puzzling out the meaning of phrases — to proceed.단어에 대한 깊은 이해도 필요하다. 단어의 뜻과 철자·발음에 대한 지식은 뇌에서 각각 따로 저장된다. 그래서 표현하려는 의미(‘돈을 빌린 사람’)는 알아도 해당하는 단어(‘채무자’)가 떠오르지 않는 상황이 발생할 수 있다. 하지만 구글 대신 책을 많이 읽은 사람은 단어의 철자와 발음·의미를 담당하는 뇌 부위가 안정적으로 빠르게 연결돼 이런 실수를 하지 않는다.Using knowledge in the head is also self-sustaining, whereas using knowledge from the internet is not. Every time you retrieve information from memory, it becomes a bit easier to find it the next time. That’s why students studying for a test actually remember more if they quiz themselves than if they study as they typically do, by rereading their textbook or notes. That parades the right ideas before the mind, but doesn’t make them stick. In the same way, you won’t learn your way around a city if you always use your GPS, but you will if you work to remember the route you took last time.사물의 이해도도 달라진다. 뇌 속의 지식을 활용하면 이해력이 크게 늘지만 구글에서 검색한 지식을 사용하면 그렇지 않다. 이를테면 시험을 앞두고 공부할 때 스스로 문제를 내고 맞혀 보는 모의퀴즈를 하는 게 구글을 검색해 지식을 외우는 것보다 훨씬 도움이 된다. 이는 교과서나 노트를 반복해 읽는 방법보다도 효과적이다. 반복해 읽기는 정보를 눈앞에 늘어놓기만 할 뿐 완벽히 기억하도록 머릿속에 넣어 주지는 못한다. GPS에 의존해 운전하면 길을 기억하기 힘들지만, 지난번 간 길을 머릿속에 되살려 GPS 없이 찾아다니다 보면 길눈이 밝아지는 것과 같은 이치다.The brain beats the internet when it comes to context and speed, but the internet clobbers the brain when it comes to volume. You can find any fact on the internet, even alternative ones. Your brain, in contrast, is limited, so how should we choose what to learn?이처럼 맥락을 파악하는 능력이나 이해의 속도 측면에서는 뇌가 구글을 압도한다. 다만 지식의 양에선 구글이 앞선다. 인터넷에선 어떤 정보든 찾아볼 수 있어서다. 반면 뇌가 처리하는 정보엔 한계가 있다. 그렇다면 뇌가 학습해야 할 내용은 어떻게 선택해야 할까?Students should learn the information for which the internet is a poor substitute. Getting information from the internet takes time, so they should memorize facts that are needed fast and frequently. Elementary math facts and the sounds of letters are obvious choices, but any information that is needed with high frequency is a candidate — in algebra, that’s the quadratic equation.학생들은 인터넷으로 대체할 수 없는 정보를 배우는 데 집중해야 한다. 또 인터넷 정보 검색은 시간이 걸리니 아주 중요한 정보는 외워 두는 게 좋다. 초등수학 사칙연산이나 철자법이 대표적이다. 대수학에서는 2차 방정식이 여기에 해당한다.The internet is poor at putting information in context. Kids who look up the quadratic equation may end up like the child who looked up “meticulous”; they have a definition, but they don’t have the background knowledge to use it correctly. Students should learn not only the formula but also why it works and how it connects to other math content. That’s how contextual knowledge develops in the brain, and that’s why vocabulary instruction seldom consists of simple memorization of definitions — students are asked to use the words in a variety of sentences. The same should be true of more advanced concepts and for the same reason.구글은 정보를 맥락과 연결짓지 못한다. 2차 방정식을 구글로 배운 학생은 구글 사전으로 ‘세심한’을 배운 학생처럼 그 방정식을 엉뚱한 방식으로 사용할 우려가 있다. 학생들은 구글에서 검색한 공식 그 자체가 아니라 이 공식이 왜 특정 상황에 적용되는지, 다른 수학 공식과 어떻게 연결되는지를 배워야 한다. 그래야 뇌에서 맥락적 지식이 발달한다. 뜻만 외웠다고 단어를 이해했다고 볼 수 없는 것도 이 때문이다.It’s a grave mistake to think Google can replace your memory. It can, however, complement it, if we keep in mind what each does best.때문에 구글이 우리 기억력을 대신한다는 생각은 엄청난 오류다. 다만 구글과 뇌가 각각 뛰어난 영역이 따로 있음을 상기한다면 구글이 뇌를 보완할 부분은 있을 것이다.Daniel T. Willingham대니얼 윌리엄 (버지니아대 심리학 교수)