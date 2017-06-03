Yoo-ra returned to Korea, claims to be puzzled

Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of jailed presidential chum Choi Soon-sil, is escorted at Incheon International Airport Wednesday afternoon following her extradition from Denmark, where she remained in custody for the past five months. [YONHAP] 박근혜 전 대통령의 비선실세 최순실의 딸 정유라씨가 검찰 호송팀과 함께 수요일 오후 인천공항에서 입국하고 있다. 정유라씨는 지난 5개월 동안 구속돼 있었던 덴마크에서 한국으로 송환됐다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, June 1, 2017Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of former President Park Geun-hye’s close, landed at Incheon International Airport Wednesday afternoon following herfrom Denmark, returning to Korea nearly ten months after shethe country.*confidante: 절친한 친구*extradition: 송환*flee: 달아나다, 도망하다박근혜 전 대통령의 비선실세의 딸 정유라씨가 수요일 오후 인천국제공항에 도착했다. 도피생활 10개월 만에 덴마크에서 송환돼서 귀국한 것이다.The 20-year-old, whose mother Choi Soon-sil is currently jailed and being tried with Park in a corruption scandal, told reporters after arriving at the airport that she returned to “resolve any.”*equestrian athlete: 승마선수*misunderstanding: 오해정유라씨의 어머니 최순실씨는 박 전 대통령과 함께 국정농단 사건으로 현재 구속상태에서 재판을 받고 있다. 20세의 승마선수 정유라씨는 공항에 도착해서 기자들에게 “오해를 풀려고” 귀국했다고 말했다.Chung denied knowledge of whatbetween her mother and former President Park and expressed a mild, stating, “For now, I feel it’s a bit unfair.”*transpire: 일어나다*grievance: 불만, 고충정씨는 어머니 최순실씨와 박 전대통령 사이에 무슨 일이 일어났는지 알지 못한다며 “현재로선 좀 부당하다고 느낀다”고 불만을 토로했다.Prosecutors said Chung was arrestedearlier Wednesday with a pre-issued warrant aboard a Korean Air flight to Incheon from Amsterdam, where she had aafter departing from Copenhagen on Tuesday.*in-flight: 운항중의, 기내의*layover: 환승검찰은 암스테르담발 인천행 대한항공 비행기 기내에서 사전 구속영장을 집행해 정씨를 수요일 체포했다고 밝혔다. 정씨는 화요일 코펜하겐에서 출발해 암스테르담에서 환승했다.The plane arrived at around 2:40 p.m. and Chung, wearing aover a T-shirtwith a yellow smiley face, got off the plane after other passengers had left. She faced reporters in an airportnearly 40 minutes later.*hoodie: 모자 달린 상의*emblazon: 선명히 새기다*security area: 보안구역비행기는 오후 2시40분쯤 공항에 착륙했고, 노란색 웃는 얼굴이 새겨진 티셔츠 위에 모자 달린 옷을 입은 정씨는 다른 승객들이 모두 내리고 난 후 비행기에서 내렸다. 그녀는 거의 40분이 지난 뒤 공항 보안구역 안에서 기자들을 만났다.Chung wasfrom Denmark by a team of five prosecution and Justice Ministry officials, where she had been in custody since the beginning of January.*accompany: 동행하다검찰과 법무부 직원 5명의 호송팀이 덴마크에서부터 정씨를 동행했다. 정씨는 1월초부터 덴마크에서 구속돼 있었다.Herto Korea came 245 days after she fled from Germany to Denmark last September as the scandal involving her mother and the former president*repatriation: 본국 송환*unfold: 펼치다국정농단 사건이 터진 지난해 9월 정씨는 독일에서 덴마크로 도피했고 그 이후 245일 만에 한국으로 송환됐다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)