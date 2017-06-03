‘Made in China’ is no longer a joke

It wad not so long ago when South Koreans condescendingly mocked Chinese smartphone makers for finally learning to make good copycat smartphones. But nobody is laughing now. Chinese brands are armed with proprietary technologies and are preferred over Korean counterparts for their features as well as affordable prices. The Chinese economy is the world’s second largest, after that of the United States, and consumer prices have jumped. Having a foot massage that used to be $10 now costs $30. Soon, a foot massage in China will be a luxury.Chinese names have become strong in the traditional strengths of South Korea — shipbuilding, steelmaking, electronics, IT, semiconductors and motor vehicles. Samsung Electronics has become a minor player in the Chinese smartphone market, ranking 8th with a pitiful 3.1 percent share in the first quarter. Samsung Electronics has been making record quarterly earnings, but cannot be sure about its future starting from 2020, said a company official.The automaking front is equally shaky. Many had bet China would never go far in the automobile market, an industry hinging on stable supply in over 20,000 parts and components, as well as building brand credibility and safety reliability. But that thinking has been proven to have been arrogant. Chinese producers with the benefit of unrivalled market size and scale of economies have become powerful after they advanced technology. Hyundai Motor, whose sales have been waning from last year, is doing worse this year.Chinese brands capitalized on the boycott campaign against Korean brands after Seoul defied Beijing warnings and decided to install the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system. Sales from Hyundai Motor’s Chinese factories plunged 46 percent in the first quarter against the previous quarter. Its loss was their gain. No matter how hard it tries, Hyundai Motor won’t likely reclaim its past strength in the Chinese market.Top players are dominated by powerful foreign brands. The joint ventures with Volkswagen, General Motors and others command the leading group of four. Hyundai and its sister brand, Kia Motors, have been trying to get into the front-running group. There are about 50 Chinese car brands. They are competing for the top local rank with a pipeline of sedans, sports utility vehicles, vans and buses. Top players are Chang’an Motors, SAIC, Dongfeng, First Automobile Works, Beijing Automotive Group, Guangzhou Automobile and Geely. Great Wall Motors, named after China’s famous landmark, is the local bestseller of SUVs.China is the world’s largest motor vehicle market. A carmaker cannot expect to do well elsewhere if it does not make it in the Chinese market. Since 2008, China is not only the world’s biggest producer of cars, but also the largest buyer. It is easy to enter the market due to relative lenient regulations. BYD was able to join the global rank in electric cars thanks to its remarkable ascent in the domestic market.China partnered local producers with foreign makers in the 1980s and 1990s to help them secure the basic infrastructure and technology. From the 2000s, local brands began to gallop along on their own.They gained another boost through a government-sponsored five-year economic development program in 2016. Under Beijing’s 13th roadmap, Beijing shifted industry policy to the promotion of stand-alone local producers from the past expansion in capacity. Chang’an and Great Wall, with popular reputations at home, benefited most. Hangzhou-based Geely, which bought Swedish household name Volvo, announced recently that it was acquiring British sports car brand Lotus. It is also ready to roll out its independent label in overseas market.No one can look down on Chinese cars anymore. A half a century ago, Toyota was ridiculed in the United States. Today, it is a global brand. The biggest consumers in China were born after the 1960s and have grown up in a market economy. They began earning when China opened up under Deng Xiaoping’s reform policy. They are practical yet patriotic. Samsung Electronics phones have already been abandoned. Hyundai and Kia cars could be next. Korean companies must change their view. Chinese products are no longer a joke.By Kim Dong-ho, an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.중국에서 쓸 만한 휴대전화가 나오자 한국에선 이를 ‘대륙의 실수’라고 조롱했다. 이렇게 키득대는 사이 중국은 확 달라졌다. 독자적 기술력과 가성비를 앞세워 한국 기업을 맹렬히 추격해 왔다. 경제력은 미국에 이어 세계 2위가 됐고 물가도 많이 뛰었다. 10달러였던 발 마사지가 30달러로 올랐는데, 더 오르면 중국인 발 마사지는 옛 추억이 될지 모른다.이보다 더한 상전벽해는 조선·철강·전기전자·정보기술·반도체·자동차를 비롯해 우리가 잘한다고 자부했던 전 산업에서 일어나고 있다. 삼성 스마트폰은 지난 1분기 중국에서 토종 업체에 밀리면서 8위로 추락해 점유율 3.1%의 ‘마이너’로 전락했다. 최근 만난 삼성전자 관계자는 “기록적 수익을 올리고 있지만 3년 후 미래가 보이지 않는다”고 한숨을 토했다.적어도 자동차는 다르다고 우쭐하는 분이 많을 것이다. 천만의 말씀이다. 2만여 개 부품의 기술력 집합체라 중국이 성능은 흉내 내도 안전에 대한 신뢰와 브랜드 선호도는 얻기 어려울 거라 봤을 것이다. 하지만 자만이자 착각이다. 기술력과 시장은 다르기 때문이다. 기술을 거머쥔 중국은 지금 쾌재를 부르고 있다. 지난해부터 중국 토종차의 공격에 시달리던 현대차가 올 들어 더욱 휘청거리면서다.중국 토종차에 이런 기회를 제공한 것은 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치에 따른 한류 때리기였다. 지난 1분기 현대차의 중국 공장 판매 실적은 전분기 대비 46% 줄었다. 반 토막이다. 이 틈을 탄 토종차의 시장 장악에는 거침이 없다. 현대차가 안간힘을 쓰지만 당분간 흐름을 바꾸긴 어려워 보인다.중국 승용차 시장의 상위권은 외국 브랜드가 주도하고 있다. 폴크스바겐과 제너럴모터스(GM)가 합작사를 통해 1~4위를 차지하고, 현대·기아차가 이에 도전해 왔다. 중국 토종차는 크고 작은 것을 합쳐 50개에 달한다. 이들은 승용차·스포츠유틸리티(SUV)·버스를 만들어내며 토종차 톱10 경쟁을 치열하게 벌이고 있다. 창안·상하이·둥펑·이치·베이징·광저우·지리가 대표적이고 만리장성에서 이름을 딴 창청은 중국 내 SUV 최대 판매자로 군림하고 있다.중국은 세계 자동차 시장의 전시장이다. 여기서 승부를 못 내고 밀리면 앞으로 세계 시장에서도 기를 펴기 어렵다. 중국 자동차 시장이 2008년 이후 세계 최대 생산지이자 판매처가 됐기 때문이다. 더구나 중국은 규제가 없어 자동차 시장 진입이 활발하다. 전기차의 선두주자가 된 비야디가 세계 시장에 이름을 올릴 수 있었던 이유다.중국은 1980~90년대 외국 브랜드와 합작하면서 기술 전수를 통해 자동차의 기본 기술을 확보한 것을 발판으로 2000년대부터는 토종차의 굴기가 본격화하고 있다.이런 전략은 13차 5개년 계획(2016~2020년)으로 다시 질적 변화의 단계로 진화한다. 기존의 양적 성장 전략에서 벗어나 로컬 브랜드를 집중 육성한다는 계획이다. 여기에는 그간 인지도를 높여온 창안·창청이 앞장선다. 2010년 스웨덴의 볼보를 품에 안은 지리는 신차 링크앤코를 앞세워 해외시장 공략에 시동을 걸고 있다. 어제는 영국의 스포츠카 로터스 인수도 발표했다.이렇게 성장한 중국차를 대륙의 실수라고 조롱하는 우를 또다시 범하지 말 것을 부디 주문하고 싶다. 도요타가 반 세기 전 미국에 자동차를 처음 수출할 때 언덕길에서 자주 멈춰서는 짝퉁으로 조롱받았지만 세계적 브랜드가 됐다는 걸 기억할 필요가 있다.현재 중국의 소비 주도층은 60년대 이후 태어나 자본주의 시장경제 문화에 익숙한 새로운 세대들이다. 이들은 78년 덩샤오핑이 개혁·개방을 내걸고 중국 시장의 문을 연 뒤 사회생활에 나섰다. 그래서 실용주의에 강하면서도 애국 마케팅이 먹히는 세대다. 삼성전자 휴대전화가 속수무책으로 당하고 있는 것처럼 현대·기아차의 대응이 쉽지 않은 이유다. 흐름을 뒤집는 첫 단추는 중국에 대한 인식부터 바꾸는 자세다. 병법에 나오는 것처럼 전투는 지피지기에서 시작하기 때문이다. 이제 대륙의 실수는 없다.김동호 중앙일보 논설위원