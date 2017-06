Residents of Gongju, South Chungcheong, watch as water gushes through the opened gates of a dammed reservoir along the Geum River on Thursday. In a win for environmentalists, the government began opening weirs that were built under President Lee Myung-bak’s controversial four-rivers restoration project.[YONHAP]시민들이 4대강 6개 보 수문을 상시개방한 1일 오후 시민들이 충남 금강 공주보를 찾아 수문위로 흐르는 물을 바라보고 있다.2017.6.1