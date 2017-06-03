Kospi hits new high on good GDP stats

Seoul’s main bourse reached another fresh high Friday, resetting its record after just five trading day. The index was boosted by improved investors’ sentiment on the back of the news that Korea’s gross domestic product expanded 1.1 percent in the first quarter, the most in six quarters.The benchmark Kospi jumped 27.11 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 2,371.72 on Friday. Kim Ye-eun, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said a rally in U.S. stocks also gave a boost to the main index.Foreign investors net purchased local stocks worth 449.3 billion won ($400.3 million). Institutions and retail investors, however, offloaded 250.7 billion and 242.0 billion won each.By sector, transportation stocks rose 3.0 percent. Banking and securities increased 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent each.Movements were mixed across the index.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 2.86 percent to close at 2,298,000 won. Chipmaker SK Hynix went up 1.24 percent to 57,100 won. Portal giant Naver rose 2.61 percent to 864,000 won and cosmetic company Amore Pacific inched up 0.89 percent to 340,500 won.LG Electronics jumped 6.52 percent to 86,600 won on the back of the news that it will launch LG Pay, a mobile payment system made by the company.Auto companies, however, remained in negative terrain.Top automotive company Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.51 percent to 163,000 won. Its sister company Kia Motors sipped 0.88 percent to 39,200 won and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slipped 0.92 percent to 270,500 won. Hyundai and Kia announced a day earlier their sales from May, which showed decreases, especially overseas.The secondary Kosdaq continues its rally as well and reached another high for the year on Friday, up 4.95 points, or 0.76 percent, to 658.78.The local currency closed at 1,121.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.20 won from the previous session’s close.The yield on three-year government bond shed two basis points to 1.63 percent. Return on 10-year bond remained fixed at 2.21 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]