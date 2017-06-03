Putting the pieces together (국문)

When a group of business lobbying groups released their response to President Moon Jae-in’s key economic policies, I found myself understanding what both sides had to say. It is not that I am easily convinced — it’s just that both contain their own truths.
Workplace and employment issues are not always simple. Yes, there are companies that exploit their workers and pay low wages, but there are also some that use contractors because they need a specific skill or because of operational considerations. Sometimes, a company can have both reasons. Some businesses employ not a single temporary worker and outsource a majority of their work because they are too small. The reality is complicated, but the government and businesses each hold a piece of the truth and claim it as whole. If they really want a solution, they should start by putting the pieces together. They need to be honest with each other and talk sincerely.
In that sense, the reluctance of business organizations is excessive. There are five business lobbying groups that conduct surveys on their members year-round and frequently ask for their opinions. That is why they exist. They are obliged to express their concerns to the government and make concessions and demands through discussion.
But instead, they belittled the published report as “personal opinion” and hid the fact that they had meetings. It is doubtful if they even have the will to increase the number of quality jobs.
When asked why they kept such a low profile, they argued that they didn’t want to be mistaken for standing against the government and keeping a distance.
Obviously, the businessmen don’t want to go against the government. The government has great authority. Businesses also haven’t received a sign that this administration is any different.
The government needs to be more progressive. The government has warned that companies need to pay a price for excessively hiring temporary workers, failing to expand jobs and failing to abide by minimum youth employment ratios. But the new administration’s initiatives are not very desirable, as forcible participation without support from companies will be ineffective and short-term.
As in previous administrations, companies and industries will use all possible measures to bring policy to their level once the government sets its direction. We have witnessed all kinds of expediencies that followed the rule that temporary workers be made permanent after two years. Healthy jobs that the government, management and labor all want cannot be created by turning away from one another and reiterating each’s own claims.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 2, Page 33
*The author is a reporter for the Joongang Ilbo.
CHUN YOUNG-SUN
“이 말은 맞고 저 말도 일리가 있고.”
경제단체가 작성한 ‘신정부 대선 공약 분석 및 경영계 의견서’(본지 6월 1일 1, 10면)에서 드러난 30개의 대책과 문재인 정부의 ‘대선 핵심 어젠다’를 비교하며 든 생각이다. 귀가 얇아서가 아니라 각각 나름의 진실을 담고 있어서다.
일터와 일자리 문제는 단순 명쾌하지 않다. 임금을 ‘후려치기’ 위해 파견근로자를 고용하는 악덕 기업도 많지만, 특정 기술이나 업무의 특성 때문에 하청업체를 찾는 기업도 흔하다. 때로는 한 기업에서 이 두 현상이 동시에 벌어지기도 한다. 계약직 근로자가 단 한 명도 없는 기업이 있는가 하면, 기업 규모가 작아 많은 업무를 외주에 맡겨야 하는 곳도 있다.
현실은 이렇게 복잡한데 정부와 재계는 각각 진실을 '한 조각씩' 들고 전부라고 주장한다. 해법을 원한다면 각자 들고 있는 조각을 맞춰보는 것에서 시작해야 한다. 서로 솔직해질 필요가 있고 대화의 장이 펼쳐져야 한다.
그런 면에서 최근 경제단체들이 보여주는 몸 사리기는 지나칠 정도다. 이른바 경제 5단체는 회원사를 상대로 1년 내내 설문도 하고 수시로 회원사 의견을 묻고 정리한다. 그게 존재 이유다. 정부에 대해 할 말이 있다면 당당히 목소리를 낼 의무가 있다. 토론 과정에서 정부에 양보할 것은 양보하고 요구할 것은 요구해야 한다. 그런데도 발행된 의견서를 ‘개인 의견’으로 축소하고, 회의가 열린 사실조차 쉬쉬하는 모습을 보면 건강한 일자리 확산에 대한 의지가 있는지 의심스럽기까지 하다.
답답한 나머지 몸 사리는 이유를 물어보면 “오해를 사기 싫다” “(정부와) 대립하는 모습을 보일 수 없다”며 먼 산을 바라보기 일쑤다. 경제인의 입장에서 정부에 ‘미운털’이 박히는 것이 달가울 리 없으리란 점은 삼척동자도 안다. 그만큼 정부는 많은 권한을 갖고 있다. 더군다나 재계가 “이번 정부는 다르다”고 느낄 만한 신호도 없었다.
정부도 전향적으로 나서야 한다. 비정규직을 과다하게 고용하면, 일자리를 늘리지 않으면, 청년고용 비율을 지키지 않으면 대가를 치를 것이라는 경고성 신호는 갓 출범한 정부의 ‘기선 제압’이라고 쳐도 그리 좋은 방식이 아니다. 재계의 공감이 배제된 강제 동참은 비효율적이고, 영속적이지 않기 때문이다.
과거 정권에서 그랬듯, 기업과 재계는 정부 방침이 정해지면 갖은 수단과 방법을 동원해 눈높이 충족에 나설 것이다. 비정규직 계약 2년 뒤에 정규직으로 전환해야 한다는 규정이 낳은 각종 편법을 우리는 생생히 봐왔다. 정부나 재계 혹은 노동계가 원하는 '건강한 일자리'는 팔짱 끼고 돌아서서 자기 얘기만 해서는 만들어지 않는다.
전영선 기자