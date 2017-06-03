Why was Ahn let go? (국문)
청와대 일자리수석 내정 철회 석연찮다
June 03,2017
The cancellation of the recruitment of former bureaucrat Ahn Hyun-ho, who had served as a vice minister for the intelligence ministry and trade ministry, as a senior secretary responsible for creating jobs, has generated a lot of talk. Lee Young-sup, the vice chairman of a presidential committee devoted to job creation, confirmed the appointment was reversed, but declined to say if the cause was due to protests from the labor sector.
Union groups protested strongly upon learning of his appointment, claiming he would advocate more for the employers, as he had been a career bureaucrat in the industry sector and served as the vice chairman of the Korea International Trade Association. The ruling party also disapproved of him, as he had served as a senior official under the conservative Lee Myung-bak government.
The Blue House initially said Ahn had been recruited because he was knowledgeable in the field of industry and trade and therefore suitable for refereeing among the labor, employers and government. Jobs can be created through agreement in the supply (employer) and demand (worker) ends. Ahn’s book on tripartite economic relations among Korea, China and Japan received positive reviews for laying out solutions for Korea, Inc. amid fierce competition with Chinese and Japanese counterparts.
The secretary on job creation is a new post under President Moon Jae-in, who has made job creation a top economic priority. Someone with faults should not be seated in the presidential office, regardless of capabilities. The administration’s recruitment process might be flawed if it had to dismiss someone who has already been working for several days. If so, the poor screening system should be criticized and corrected.
It is a bigger problem if the administration sacked him because of union protest or because the party did not approve of someone from a conservative government. The move goes against the president’s pledge to engage in the unbiased recruitment of talent.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 2, Page 34
보수 정권에서 경제부처 차관을 지낸 안현호 청와대 일자리수석 내정자의 낙마 배경에 뒷말이 많다. 이용섭 일자리위원회 부위원장은 1일 기자들과 만난 자리에서 "안 전 차관의 일자리수석 내정이 철회됐다"고 밝혔다. “노동계 반발 때문이냐”는 질문에 “청와대 인사검증 과정에서 그렇게 된 것으로 안다”고 답했다.
안 전 차관이 지난주 일자리수석에 내정되자 한국노총과 민주노총은 일제히 반발했다. 산업 관료로 지식경제부 1차관까지 오랜 일한 경험, 이후 한국무역협회 상근부회장 경력까지 더해 근로자보다 사용자 쪽에 기울 거라는 우려였다. 정치권도 "이명박 정부 시절 고위 공직을 지낸 게 흠"이라고 거들었다.
청와대는 그가 우리 주력 산업과 무역 현장을 두루 꿰고 있는 정통 경제관료 출신이라는 점을 높이 샀다고 한다. 그래서 일자리 창출의 노사정 가교 역할을 할 적임자로 봤다. 일자리는 근로자와 사용자의 손바닥이 마주 쳐야 만들어지기 때문이다. 그가 지난 3월 펴낸 『한중일 경제 삼국지』 2편은 한국 산업의 생존 전략을 제시했다는 호평을 받았다. “제조업과 대기업 중심의 고용창출 여력이 한계에 이른 만큼 강소기업과 서비스 분야 일자리를 많이 늘려야 한다는 말을 해 왔다”는 것이 주변의 이야기다.
일자리수석은 ‘일자리 대통령’을 자임하는 문재인 대통령 주도로 청와대 정책실 산하에 신설한 직제인 만큼 새 정부의 요직이다. 물론 내정자 역량이 뛰어나도 결격 사유가 중대하다면 청와대 요직에 앉혀서는 안 된다. 다만 며칠간 청와대 출근까지 하면서 의욕적으로 업무를 챙기던 내정자를 중도 하차시킬 만한 흠결이 있었다면 이를 미리 거르지 못한 부실 인사검증 시스템이 비판받아 마땅하다.
그게 아니라 혹시 노동계 반발을 의식했다든가, 아니면 과거 이명박 정부에서의 차관 경력을 ‘부역’으로 모는 진영논리에 휘둘린 것이라면 더 큰 문제다. 그동안 일부 인선에서 보여준 탕평과 포용·통합의 정신을 크게 훼손한 인사로 기록될 수밖에 없다. 무엇보다 과거 노무현 정부의 고질병이던 '코드 인사'가 도지는 징조가 아닌지 걱정스럽다.