Moon’s Thaad conundrum (국문)

Seoul-Washington ties are showing subtly unsettled signs ahead of President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Washington later this month, his first overseas trip after taking office last month. Many analysts in Seoul and Washington are predicting poor chemistry between U.S. President Donald Trump and Korean President Moon Jae-in, who champions more engagement of North Korea and challenges the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system in Korea. Thaad became an even thornier issue after Moon learned he was kept in the dark about the delivery and installation of four Thaad launchers.
Comments from a visiting U.S. senator added fuel fire to the fire. According to some local reports, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Senate Democrat, said Washington could use the $923 million of U.S. taxpayers’ money — the cost of the Thaad system — elsewhere if Korea does not want it. Durbin met with Moon as well as the defense minister and the head of the National Security Office.
In an interview, Durbin said he believed the new Korean president was objecting mainly because the decision was made by the previous government. He added he could not understand why Koreans are opposed to missile shields when North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats are escalating.
Soon after liberal President Roh Moo-hyun took office in 2003, he had to answer Washington’s demand for Korean troops to aid its operations in Iraq. Roh and his party opposed joining the U.S. invasion, but Seoul’s refusal could have jeopardized the long-standing Korea-U.S. security alliance. Then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld threatened to pull U.S troops out of Korea.
Roh compromised by keeping the dispatch to a minimum as peace-keeping and reconstruction foot soldiers. Moon, who was Roh’s chief of staff, said the country had to send soldiers if that was necessary for the national interest. Moon should use that experience to solve his conundrum over Thaad. Compared to sending troops to Iraq, which put the lives of young Korean soldiers at risk, the dispute over Thaad isn’t that big.
But it was a poor move for Chung Eui-young, chief of the National Security Office in the presidential office, to say deployment of Thaad should be delayed during his visit to Washington. The government’s relaxing of a ban on civilian contacts and aid for North Korea is also out of tune with the rest of the world. Seoul can hardly win trust from allies if it acts entirely on its own.
Moon must talk out disagreements and misunderstandings when he meets Trump later this month. Seoul should patiently convince Washington of the need to renew humanitarian aid and civic exchanges with the North. Communication is key with such an unpredictable leader in Washington.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 3, Page 26
한미동맹의 흔들림이 미세하나 예사롭지 않다. 문재인 대통령이 대선 전부터 대 북한 정책과 사드 배치 등 문제와 관련해 미국과 견해차를 보여온 터라 어느 정도 예상된 것이기는 하나, 새 정부가 출범하자마자 기우뚱거리는 동맹의 움직임은 영 보기 편치 않다. 특히 해프닝에 가까운 ‘사드 누락 보고’ 소동으로 없어도 될 갈등을 만들어 낸 모양새여서 더욱 안타깝다.
딕 더빈 미 민주당 상원 원내총무가 엊그제 문 대통령에게 ‘사드 철수’를 운운한 것은 듣기에 따라선 위협적으로 들리기도 해 한국민으로서는 불쾌할 수도 있는 말이다. 그는 “한국이 사드를 원하지 않는다면 (사드 배치 비용) 9억2300만달러를 다른 곳에 쓸 수 있다”고 말했다. 하지만 그것은 한국의 태도를 이해하기 어렵다는 미국 정부나 의회, 나아가 일반적인 미 국민들의 생각을 대변하는 것이기도 할 것이다. “북한이 퍼부을 수백 발의 미사일로부터 국민을 지키기 위해 더 많은 사드 시스템을 원할 것 같은데 왜 그런 정서가 지배하지 않는지 이해할 수 없다”는 것이다.
이런 상황은 2003년 노무현 정부 출범 초기 조지 W 부시 미 대통령의 이라크 파병 요청 문제를 놓고 갈등하던 상황을 연상시킨다. 노 대통령과 여당은 파병에 반대했지만 파병을 거부할 경우 한미동맹의 근간이 흔들리는 최악의 사태로 발전할 수도 있었다. 당시 도널드 럼즈펠드 국방장관은 “한국이 원한다면 내일이라도 주한미군을 철수할 수 있다”고 말하기까지 했다.
노 대통령은 결국 파병인원을 최소화하고 전투병력이 아닌 복구병력으로 후방 배치하는 선에서 타협해 위기를 넘겼다. 문재인 당시 대통령 비서실장은 “더 큰 국익을 위해 필요하면 파병할 수도 있다. 그것이 국가경영”이라고 말하기도 했다. 그때의 경험을 살려 이번 사드 갈등 역시 현명하게 대처하길 바란다. 국민 생명의 위험을 감수한 이라크 파병에 비하면, 국민 목숨을 보호하기 위한 사드 배치 문제는 어려운 문제가 아닐 수 있다.
그런 의미에서 미국 정부가 초강력 대북 독자제재를 발표한 날, 정의용 안보실장이 미국을 방문해 “사드 배치에 시간이 더 걸릴 것”이라고 말해 한미양국이 엇박자를 내는 모습을 보인 것은 딱한 일이다. 게다가 유엔과 미국 정부가 대북 제재를 강화하고 있는데 한국 정부는 대북 민간교류에 발벗고 나서고 있는 것도 타이밍이 어긋나는 듯한 느낌이다. 이래서는 미국을 비롯한 우방국들이 우려의 시선을 거두기 어렵다.
이달 말로 예정된 한미 정상회담 이전에 사드 배치와 관련된 갈등 여지를 해소해 한미동맹의 균열을 막아야 한다. 그런 연후에 인내심을 가지고 미국을 설득해 대북 민간교류에 협조할 수 있도록 이끌어야 한다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 ‘미국 우선주의’를 최우선으로 삼는 불확실성의 상대다. 그런 상대일수록 더욱 확실하고 신뢰를 줄 수 있는 비전을 가지고 대해야 하다. 그렇지 못하고 섣불리 주장만 폈다가는 고스란히 피해로 돌아올 수 있다. ‘안보 자해(自害)’란 말이 공연한 말로 들리지 않는 이유다.