Dinner for a cause

Members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea pose for a photo at the organization’s 13th CEO Servers’ Night held Friday at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul. The annual charity event hosted by Amcham’s Partners for the Future Foundation invites chief executives from its member companies to serve wine and dinner to their companies’ staff and family members. The money raised from the event goes to a scholarship for underprivileged college students in Korea. [American Chamber of Commerce in Korea]