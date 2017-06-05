LG Electronics to release X500 with longer-running battery

LG Electronics said Sunday it will release a new smartphone with a 4,500 mAh battery this week, which would top all mobile phones in Korea in terms of power capacity.The tech giant said the budget LG X500 will be available to users through the country’s three mobile carriers starting Friday.The company said the battery would allow users to play videos for 20 hours without charging. It takes about an hour to recharge the battery 50 percent, it added.The LG X500 comes with 5.5-inch display, and 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras at the back and front. The price tag of the device is 319,000 won ($284).YONHAP