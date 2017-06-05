중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

2017.6.5 Cartoon

June 05,2017
After a local court denied an arrest warrant for Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of controversial figure Choi Soon-sil, prosecutors are eager to submit another request to thoroughly investigate Chung and her possible involvement in the unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving her mother and former President Park Geun-hye. Chung blames it all on her mother, while Park is throwing Choi under the bus and Choi is denouncing the prosecution’s excessive investigation of her.


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장