The remarkable rise of BTS (국문)

“Wings,” the 2016 album by seven-man K-pop group BTS, is flying high. The album sold more than one million copies around the world and won BTS the Billboard Music Award for “Top Social Artist” with 75 percent of 300 million votes. Without any stateside promotion or a viral video a la “Gangnam Style,” BTS rose to stardom with the power of its music and direct communication with fans around the world through social media.
The BTS boys sing in Korean, and the group does not have any songs with English lyrics targeting the U.S. market. Nonetheless, they have garnered praise for their musical talent and communication. “We don’t need to know the language to feel the passion of these young, emerging artists,” read one comment. “A raw approach to culture by the young generation,” said another. “BTS does not exclude fans who don’t know Korean.”
Even without the prestigious award, I was always curious about BTS since their debut. It is ironic that this industrially manufactured “idol group” is doing hip hop music that requires sincerity. “Bulletproof” reminds me of military culture, far from creativity, and “Boy Scouts” sounds so rigid and square. The fan club calls itself the “Army.”
The list of ironies goes on as you see their concerts and music videos. They like to wear uniforms but also lightly bleach their hair and dance energetically. They look like a typical boy band, but all of them participate in composing their songs. Their choreography is intense and requires high level of mastery, but some of the members say they are not born dancers and had to endure strenuous practice.
Most of all, their music does not shy away from feelings of frustration, anger and social awareness that so many young people share today, unlike songs by other groups that touch on topics of luxury, partying, romance and breakups. Foreign critics have praised BTS as socially conscious K-pop artists.
In late 2016, when anti-Park Geun-hye protesters lit up candles in Gwanghwamun and sang democracy protest songs from the 80s and 90s, BTS’ music video “Not Today” was trending on YouTube. It called on young people around the world to stand together against neoliberalism. BTS is opening the first door to a Korean Wave that is on the fringes of mainstream culture.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 3, Page 24
*The author is a professor in the Department of Communication at Seoul National University.
HONG SEOK-KYEONG
힙합 아이돌그룹 방탄소년단이 지난해 발매된 앨범 ‘날개(Wings)’로 말 그대로 날개를 달았다. 이 앨범은 전 세계에 100만 장 이상 팔렸고, 빌보드 뮤직어워드의 소셜 아티스트 부문에서 3억이 넘는 총 투표의 75%를 차지하며 이 상을 수상했다. 미국 내 프로모션이나 ‘강남스타일’과 같은 바이럴 영상도 없이 세계의 팬들과 직접 소통한 SNS와 음악의 힘으로만 이룬 성과다. 방탄은 한국어로 노래하고 미국시장 진출을 겨냥한 영어 가사 노래 하나 없지만 “이 새롭게 떠오르는 아티스트의 열정을 느끼는 데 그 언어를 알 필요는 없다” “젊은 세대의 문화를 가감 없이 전적으로 날것으로 접근한다” “한국어를 모르는 팬들을 소외시키지 않는다”는 평을 받음으로써 음악성과 소통 모두에서 성공을 거둔 것이다.
굳이 해외 수상의 권위를 빌리지 않더라도 방탄소년단은 데뷔 시절부터 호기심을 자극하는 그룹이었다. 산업적으로 생산되는 아이돌이면서 진정성을 생명으로 하는 힙합을 한다는 태생적 모순, 게다가 창의성과 거리가 먼 군사문화를 상기시키는 ‘방탄’과 보이스카우트나 최악의 경우 유겐트를 연상시키는 ‘소년단’이라니. 팬덤의 이름은 심지어 ‘군대(Army)’ 아닌가. 이들의 공연과 뮤직비디오를 보면 모순의 리스트는 더 늘어간다. 제복을 즐겨 입지만 밝게 염색된 머리칼을 흐트러뜨리고 옷섶이 풀어헤쳐질 정도의 에너지를 가지고 무대를 휘젓는다. 전형적인 아이돌 외모를 가꾸고 있으나 모든 멤버가 작곡과 작사, 랩에 참여하며 스스로 음악을 생산한다. 공연장에 불을 지르는 강렬하고 수준 높은 군무를 보이지만 이 중 몇은 댄서의 재능 없이 오직 연습과 노력으로 이에 도달한 것이다. 무엇보다 방탄이 써내는 곡들은 사랑으로 일관하는 케이팝 보이그룹이나 부자가 된 삶과 파티·연애·이별에 대한 토로로 진정성이 그치는 기존 힙합 아이돌과 다르게 동시대 젊은이들의 좌절과 분노, 사회 인식을 적극적으로 담아낸다. 외국의 비평가들이 드디어 의식적인 케이팝 아티스트가 태어났다고 환호하는 이유다.
광화문에서 촛불집회가 지속되던 2016년 말, 광장에서는 민주를 염원하는 80~90년대 민중가요가 연주되던 그 시간, 전 세계 청년들에게 연대해 신자유주의에 굴복하지 말라고 외치는 방탄의 노래 “오늘은 아니지만(Not Today)”의 뮤직비디오가 유튜브를 질주하고 있었다. 방탄은 한류가 틈새와 변방을 벗어나는 첫 번째 문을 열고 있다.
서울대 언론정보학과 교수 홍석경