Upholding the climate accord (국문)
June 05,2017
President Donald Trump announced that the United States was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, a nonbinding landmark deal sponsored by the United Nations to make its member countries do their part to combat the globe’s rising temperature. The agreement that took effect in November requires both developed and underdeveloped economies to cut their carbon emissions from 2020. Former U.S. president Barack Obama signed the deal with commitment to bring down greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.
Trump, who governs under the “American First” slogan, said Thursday he was pulling the U.S. out of the global climate deal as he had promised during his campaign because he was “elected by the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris.” The U.S. has joined Syria and Nicaragua in the disgraceful short list of global members refusing to join the international commitment. The world’s second largest producer of carbon emissions drew condemnation from the world for shunning its duty to fight global warming.
Other states reaffirmed their commitment to the emission control plan. They are fully aware of the dangers from the warming climate. The globe is getting hotter and hotter. The average temperature is already 1.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels and nearing the Paris-set Maginot Line of 1.5 degrees. Sea levels have gone up because of melting in Arctic ice. Climate is getting more unpredictable and abnormal.
Korea is an eager member of the Paris commitment. The Korean peninsula was unusually hot last summer. Seoul in 2015 promised to bring down emissions 37 percent below the business-as-usual level of 851 metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2030. The industry then complained of the unrealistically harsh target. The bar may have been raised too ambitiously.
But last year, emissions in Korea decreased 0.8 percent from 2014. If renewable energy sources are increased and energy efficiency raised, the reduction target could be reachable. President Moon Jae-in promised to bump up the share of renewable energy to 20 percent by 2030.
Reduction of greenhouse gas is a universal goal to ensure a sustainable future for the coming generations. Capabilities to control carbon emissions and save energy will determine industrial competitiveness. We must learn from the U.S. that we could fall behind international competition if we follow the wrong path.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 3, Page 26
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 파리 기후협정 탈퇴를 선언했다. 지난해 11월 발효된 파리 기후협정은 2020년부터 선진국뿐만 아니라 개발도상국까지 온실가스를 줄여야 하는 ‘신(新)기후체제’의 바탕이다. 미국도 전임 버락 오바마 대통령이 2025년까지 2005년 배출량에서 26~28%를 삭감하는 계획을 제시하며 적극적으로 동참했다.
하지만 트럼프 대통령은 “나는 파리 시민이 아닌, 피츠버그 시민을 대변하기 위해 선출됐다”며 협정 이행을 거부했다. 이로써 미국은 시리아·니카라과와 함께 세 번째 미가입국이란 불명예를 안게 됐다. 더욱이 세계 2위의 온실가스 배출국으로서 져야 할 책임, 지구온난화를 일으킨 역사적 책임까지 저버렸다.
세계 각국은 미국이 탈퇴해도 파리 기후협정을 흔들림 없이 이행하겠다고 다짐하고 있다. 눈앞의 현실로 다가온 기후변화를 외면할 수 없기 때문이다. 기후변화의 양상은 심각하다. 산업혁명 이후 전 세계 평균기온은 이미 1.2도나 올라 파리 협정이 마지노선으로 보고 있는 1.5도에 육박했다. 극지방의 얼음이 녹아내려 해수면이 상승하고, 기상이변도 잦아졌다.
파리 기후협정을 이행하는 데 우리도 예외일 수는 없다. 한반도 역시 지난해 여름 극심한 폭염을 겪었다. 2015년 한국 정부가 2030년까지 배출전망치(BAU) 대비 온실가스를 37% 줄이겠다고 결정했을 때 산업계는 목표가 너무 높다고 비판했다. 현실적으로 무리한 목표일 수 있다. 그러나 지난해 정부 발표를 보면 2014년 배출량은 전년보다 0.8% 줄었다. 재생에너지 보급을 확대하고, 에너지 사용 효율을 높인다면 감축 목표가 불가능하지 않다는 신호다. 문재인 대통령도 재생에너지 비율을 2030년까지 20%로 높이겠다고 공약했다.
온실가스 감축 노력은 현재의 인류와 다가올 미래세대의 안전을 위해서도 필요하다. 온실가스를 줄일 수 있는 능력, 에너지 절약 기술 확보는 산업경쟁력이기도 하다. 거꾸로 가는 미국을 보며 안이하게 대응했다가는 자칫 치열한 국제경쟁에서 뒤처질 수도 있음을 우리도 명심해야 한다.