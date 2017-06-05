Don’t send the wrong message (국문)

Controversy over the Ministry of National Defense’s allegedly intentional omission of sensitive information from its report to President Moon Jae-in is not likely to subside soon. Although a draft report specified that a total of six launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield were being held at a U.S. military base in South Korea, the number ended up as two in the ministry’s final briefing to the president.
After a hurried trip to Washington, Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, said the U.S. government understood our new administration’s position after he fully explained it to U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. But Chung is remaining mum about exactly what was discussed between the two. With less than a month left before a summit between Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump, concerns are growing about the potential impact the controversy may have on the summit.
On Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said Washington is working transparently in unison with Seoul to defend its ally from North Korea’s nuclear threats. His remarks at the Asia Security Summit in Singapore are aimed at putting the controversy to rest, but they are in fact an expression of his discomfort after watching the unexpected turn of events in South Korea as Thaad deployment has transformed into a domestic issue.
At the Shangri-La Dialogue, Defense Minister Han Min-koo also delivered President Moon’s position on the issue to Mattis by saying that the government’s effort to find the truth behind the omission is a purely domestic decision, not an attempt to overturn the previous government’s decision to deploy Thaad.
But concerns are deepening in South Korea after Moon ordered an investigation into the suspicion that the Defense Ministry concealed the placement of four additional Thaad launchers to avoid a strategic assessment of the missile shield’s environmental impact. If the site undergoes an inspection, then Thaad cannot be deployed within the year as it takes more than a year.
Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy Thaad to prepare for attacks from North Korea. As Pyongyang is expected to install nuclear warheads on its missiles soon, Thaad should be deployed within the year. The new government must recognize that Thaad exists to brace for North Korea’s nuclear attacks. It must end any unnecessary controversy as soon as possible. President Moon must not give the wrong message to Trump in a summit later this month.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 5, Page 30
사드부지 환경평가 땐 연내 배치 불가
진영의 이념 논리로 안보 흔들지 말고
트럼프에 잘못된 메시지 주지 말아야
국방부의 청와대 ‘보고 누락’으로 비롯된 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치 논란이 사그라들지 않고 있다. 정의용 청와대 안보실장이 미국을 방문하고 귀국했지만 이렇다 할 사드 해법을 내놓지 않고 있다. 정 실장은 귀국 직후 공항에서 기자들과 만나 “허버트 맥매스터 백악관 국가안보보좌관에게 (우리 정부의) 사드 입장을 소상히 설명했다”며 “(미국 측이) 충분히 이해한다는 반응을 보였다”고 말했다. 그러나 그는 실제 논의된 내용에 대해선 일체 함구하고 있다. 한·미 정상회담이 한 달도 남지 않은 시점이라 사드 논란이 한·미 동맹의 갈등으로 빚어질까 바라보는 국민은 걱정이다.
이런 가운데 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관은 그저께 “북한 (핵) 위협을 방어하기 위해 한국과 ‘투명하고(transparently)’ 적극적으로 협력하고 있다”는 애매모호한 말을 했다. 싱가포르 샹그릴라 호텔에서 열린 아시아 안보회의에서다. 보기에 따라선 매티스 장관이 사드 논란을 진화하려는 것 같다. 그러나 속내는 불편한 마음의 표출처럼 느껴진다. 주한미군 사드 배치는 북핵 위협에 대비한 것인데 한국 내 문제로 불똥이 튀었다는 뉘앙스다. 이 자리에서 한민구 국방장관은 “(현재 사드 보고 진상조사는) 전적으로 국내 조치이며 기존 결정을 바꾸려고 하는 게 아니다”는 문재인 대통령의 입장을 매티스 장관에게 전달했다고 한다.
그러나 실제 국내 상황은 한 장관의 말과 다르게 진행되고 있다. 문 대통령이 지난달 30일 “발사대 4기의 반입 사실을 비공개로 한 이유가 사드 부지에 대한 전략적 환경영향평가를 회피하기 위한 것이 아닌가 하는 의혹에 대해서도 조사하라”고 지시했기 때문이다. 그의 말 한마디로 사드 부지가 전략 환경영향평가를 받으면 사드의 연내 배치가 사실상 불가능해진다. 전략 환경영향평가는 1년 이상이 걸린다. 이에 대해 국방부는 지난 1일 사드 사업 부지(10만㎥)는 33만㎡ 이하여서 전략 환경영향평가 대상이 아니라고 항변했다. 국방부가 청와대에 맞서는 모양새다. 사드 파장은 여기서 그치지 않는다. 그저께 서울 도심에서 열린 노동·시민단체 집회에서는 사드 철회 주장이 잇따랐다. 안보 문제가 국내 이념 분쟁으로 확산될 조짐이다.
사드는 처음부터 북한의 핵과 미사일 위협에 대비해 한·미가 배치하기로 합의한 것이다. 북한은 소형화한 핵탄두를 올해 안에 미사일에 장착할 전망이다. 이런 정보평가에 따르면 사드는 연내 배치를 완료해야만 한다. 보고 누락 파장으로 사드 배치가 늦어지는 상태에서 북한이 핵미사일로 위협해 오면 어떻게 할 것인가. 더구나 사드가 진영 간 이념 문제로 비화한다면 우리 사회는 또다시 불필요한 분열에 휩싸일 것이다.
사드는 북핵 대비가 최우선이라는 점을 새 정부는 깊이 인식해야 한다. 이념과 진영의 꼬리가 몸통(안보)을 흔들지 않도록 이른 시일 안에 사드 논란을 정리해야 한다. 한·미 정상회담을 앞두고 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령에게 잘못된 메지지를 주는 일은 없도록 해야 할 것이다.