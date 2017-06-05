Sports Briefs

GOLFKim Ji-hyun captured her third KLPGA Tour victory with a come-from-behind win at the Lotte Cantata Ladies Open at Sky Hill Jeju on Sunday.Heading into the final hole, Kim Ji-Hyun was one shot behind the leader, Kim Hyun-soo. But as Kim Hyun-soo hit her second shot into the hazard on the par-five 18th hole, Kim Ji-hyun won the event with a birdie.This is Kim Ji-hyun’s first victory in four years since the Nefs Masterpiece in August 2013. The title has earned her an invitation to play at the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship next year.Jang Ha-na, who played in her first event after announcing her return to the KLPGA Tour, finished tied for ninth at eight under par, along with Ko Jin-young and three other players. Jang started the final round hoping to win her return tournament, tied for third prior to the fourth round, but ended up shooting one over par.BASEBALLKim Hyun-soo of the Baltimore Orioles notched another hit against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Saturday, though it wasn’t enough to prevent the Orioles from losing the game 5-2.Kim was not included on the team’s starting lineup but went in during the eighth inning when the Orioles were down 4-1. While the ball count was 2-2, Kim scored a hit against Caleb Joseph’s 162 kilometer-per-hour (100 mile-an-hour) fastball.Kim’s hit was good enough to get Joy Richard to third base, but after Adam Jones struck out, Kim was unable to turn his hit into a run. Still, it boosted Kim’s batting average to 0.262.On the West Coast, after a triumphant return to the LA Dodgers, starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin will be making another appearance as a starter against the Washington Nationals Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.TABLE TENNISLee Sang-su and Jeoung Young-sik took home the bronze medal in men’s doubles at the Liebherr 2017 World Table Tennis Championships after losing 4-2 to Masataka Morizono and Yuya Oshima of Japan in the semifinals on Sunday.Lee and Jeoung hoped to become the first men’s doubles team in Korean table tennis to advance to the final but came up short as they lost strength in the fifth set. Since the 1987 World Championship, the Korean men’s doubles team has won seven bronze medals but has never advanced to the final.Since there is no consolation match at the event, the team that advances to the semifinal automatically receives a bronze medal.By Kang Yoo-rim