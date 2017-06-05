NEW ARRIVALS

AUTHOR : Haruki MurakamiPUBLISHER : Harvill SeckerGENRE : Fiction‘I find writing novels a challenge, writing stories a joy. If writing novels is like planting a forest, then writing short stories is more like planting a garden.’Across seven tales, Haruki Murakami brings his powers of observation to bear on the lives of men who, in their own ways, find themselves alone. Here are vanishing cats and smoky bars, lonely hearts and mysterious women, baseball and the Beatles, woven together to tell stories that speak to us all.Marked by the same wry humor that has defined his entire body of work, in this collection Murakami has crafted another contemporary classic.AUTHOR : Timothy FerrissPUBLISHER : VermilionGENRE : Business, Finance & LawFrom the author: “For the last two years, I’ve interviewed nearly 200 world-class performers for my podcast, The Tim Ferriss Show. The guests range from super celebs (Jamie Foxx, Arnold Schwarzenegger) and athletes (icons of powerlifting, gymnastics, surfing) to legendary Special Operations commanders and black-market biochemists. For most of my guests, it’s the first time they’ve agreed to a two-to-three-hour interview, and the show is on the cusp of passing 100 million downloads.“This book contains the distilled tools, tactics and ‘inside baseball’ you won’t find anywhere else. It also includes new tips from past guests, and life lessons from new ‘guests’ you haven’t met.“What makes the show different is a relentless focus on actionable details. This is reflected in the questions. For example: What do these people do in the first 60 minutes of each morning? What do their workout routines look like, and why? What books have they gifted most to other people? What are the biggest wastes of time for novices?“I don’t view myself as an interviewer. I view myself as an experimenter. If I can’t test something and replicate results in the messy reality of everyday life, I’m not interested.“Everything within these pages has been vetted, explored and applied to my own life in some fashion. I’ve used dozens of the tactics and philosophies in high-stakes negotiations, high-risk environments or large business dealings. The lessons have made me millions of dollars and saved me years of wasted effort and frustration.“I created this book, my ultimate notebook of high-leverage tools, for myself. It’s changed my life, and I hope the same for you.”AUTHOR : Emma SeppalaPUBLISHER : HarperOneGENRE : Health, Fitness & DietingA leading expert on health psychology, well-being and resilience argues that happiness is the key to fast-tracking our professional and personal success.Everyone wants to be happy and successful. And yet the pursuit of both has never been more elusive. As work and personal demands rise, we try to keep up by juggling everything better, moving faster and doing more. While we might succeed in the short term, it comes at a cost to our well-being, relationships and, paradoxically, our productivity.In “The Happiness Track,” Emma Seppala, the science director of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University and director of the Yale College Emotional Intelligence Project, explains that our inability to achieve sustainable fulfillment is tied to common but outdated notions about success. We are taught that getting ahead means doing everything that’s thrown at us (and then some) with razor-sharp focus and iron discipline; that success depends on our drive and talents; and that achievement cannot happen without stress.“The Happiness Track” demolishes these counterproductive theories. Drawing on the latest findings from the fields of cognitive psychology and neuroscience — research on happiness, resilience, willpower, compassion, positive stress, creativity, mindfulness — Seppala shows that finding happiness and fulfillment may be the most productive thing we can do to thrive professionally. Filled with practical advice on how to apply these scientific findings to our daily lives, “The Happiness Track” is a guide to fast-tracking our success.