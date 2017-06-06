Jang Hyun-seung ready to make solo debut

Jang Hyun-seung, former member of the now-defunct group Beast, plans to make his solo debut early next month, his agency Cube Entertainment said Monday.The singer bolted from Beast in April 2016. Five other members left Cube and formed a new idol group, named Highlight, under Around US Entertainment.Cube previously announced that it will relaunch a new three-member Beast centered around Jang. The singer will apparently release his first solo album prior to the relaunch of Beast.“Jang has worked hard for the past two years practicing and writing songs. We hope that fans are looking forward to it,” a representative at Cube said.Yonhap