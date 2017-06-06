IBM develops manufacturing process for 5-nanometer chip

U.S. tech giant IBM said Monday that it has developed a groundbreaking transistor manufacturing process for 5-nanometer semiconductor chips.In partnership with Samsung Electronics and GlobalFoundries, IBM said it has created the breakthrough process to build the world’s first chip that will pack 30 billion 5-nanometer switches.The new chip, a follow-up to IBM’s 7-nanometer chip developed in July 2015, will carry 30 billion transistors on a chip the size of a fingernail, the company said. The previous chip packed 20 billion transistors.Based on the increased transistor density, the new 5-nanometer chip will achieve a performance boost of 40 percent compared with the current10-nanometer chips, company officials said. The most advanced semiconductor chips at the moment use a FinFET process technology with circuitry that is 10 nanometers in width.Yonhap