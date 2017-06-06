Seol Kyung-gu is on a quest for high-quality roles : Actor was drawn to ‘The Merciless’ for its unique portrayal of emotions

Veteran actor Seol Kyung-gu says “The Merciless” is unlike other crime action flicks in that it’s about people’s emotions and therefore will stick with people for a long time. [CJ ENTERTAINMENT]

Korean cinema has seen its fair share of crime action flicks revolving around gangsters and undercover detectives over the years.The new film “The Merciless,” however, seeks to differentiate itself from others through its attention to the characters’ emotions.At least that’s what actor Seol Kyung-gu saw in the film’s script.The veteran actor said he felt dubious for the same reason when he was suggested the role.He thought to himself, “Why should I be part of this story of crime and undercover detectives that’s been told time after time?”One can say that the film set itself apart by being invited to be shown during the Midnight Screening section of the Cannes Film Festival held in the southeastern French city on May 24.Below are excerpts from an interview with Seol conducted by Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily.Director Byun Sung-hyun told me that the movie will take a different direction than other crime action movies. I didn’t know Byun before I met him for this project. So he could have been lying. But for some reason, I felt that I could trust him. Byun is also not really an elaborate, smooth talker. But seeing that side of him actually made me like him even more.I think it pays particular attention to the characters’ emotions. In other films, undercover detectives stand for social justice, but not in this film. Personally, I have always wanted to be in a film that lasts in viewer’s hearts long after they’ve seen it. I think “The Merciless” will last a while in viewers’ minds.Many of my early movies were invited to prestigious film festivals overseas. I think I was lucky. I even thought, when I was younger, that it’s rather common for a film to get invited to be screened at such events. But with “The Merciless,” the invitation was rather unexpected. (laughs)I do feel that I want to try new things as I build my filmography. I really don’t want to repeat a character that I’ve played before. My goal is to find new roles that are high-quality and that will stick with people for a long time.In the early 2000s, investment was more active in a variety of genres. I hope it becomes like that again. Personally, I really liked “Cold Eyes” (2013) because it was a really charming film and it had a strength in it that kept the audiences focused throughout. I hope to be in a film like that again - a film that is really true to the essence of cinema.BY LEE YEON-JI [hkim@joongang.co.kr]배우 설경구가 얼핏 봐선 전혀 어울리지 않을 법한 캐릭터의 옷을 입었다. 17일 개봉했고 제70회 칸 국제 영화제 미드나잇 스크리닝에 초청된 영화 '불한당 : 나쁜 놈들의 세상(변성현 감독)'에서 범죄조직 1인자를 노리는 재호 역을 맡았다. 겉으로는 가벼운 웃음을 던지지만 알고보면 냉혈한이다. 교도소에 신참으로 들어온 임시완(현수)을 만나면서 의리를 쌓지만, 끝까지 100% 상대를 믿지 못 하고 의심한다. 영화는 범죄조직, 조폭, 언더커버 등 그동안 한국 범죄액션물에서 자주 봤던 소재들이 난무하지만, 설경구의 캐릭터 변신만으로도 일단 영화가 시작부터 다른 그릇에 담긴 느낌이 든다. 조폭이지만, 머리부터 발끝까지 깔끔한 슈트 스타일을 선보인다. 슈트핏을 위해 체중감량을 했고, 시원하게 이마를 드러낸 올백 스타일까지 했다. 그동안 설경구의 전작에선 볼 수 없었던 비주얼을 최대한 강조한 모습이다."언더커버, 잠입 등 한국영화에서 그동안 많이 봐왔던 이야기들을 왜 또 내가 해야하나라는 생각이 들었다. 하지만 결국 감독이 날 설득했다. 그동안의 영화와 다른 방향으로 갈거라고 했다. 사실 원래 알던 사이도 아니고 감독의 말이 거짓말일 수도 있는데, 이상하게 설득 당했다. 변 감독은 말을 유려하게 잘 하는 스타일이 아니다. 그런데 그게 오히려 더 믿음이 가더라. 소주 한 잔 하면서 대화를 하는데 영화에 대해서 화려하게 포장을 잘 하지도 못 하고, 자신의 생각을 어눌하게 말하는데 그 점이 오히려 솔직해 보이고 좋았다. 영화에 대한 열정도 많고, 패기도 강하고, 약간 꼴통 같은 스타일인데 좋았다. ""감독과 두 번째 만났을 때 '당신이 말한대로 영화가 다른 영화와 차별점이 없으면 안된다. 그럼 가만안두겠다'고 했다. 그랬더니 감독이 '왜 협박을 하세요?' 그러더라.(웃음) 칸에 초청됐다는 얘기를 듣고 나서 감독이 내게 했던 찻 말이 '이제 저 안 죽여도 될 것 같은데요'였다. 칸에 갔으니깐, 인정 받은거니깐.""'송어'가 도쿄영화제에 갔고 '새는 폐곡선을 그린다' '박하사탕' '오아시스' 등이 영화제에 초청됐다. 무슨 운이 그렇게 많았는지(웃음). 그래서 어릴 땐 영화를 찍으면 다 영화제에 갈 수 있는 건 줄 알았다. 그런데 한동안 못 가다가 이번에 오랜만에 칸에 가니 얼마나 좋은지 모른다. '불한당'은 솔직히 칸에 초청될 거라고 예상을 못 했다. 감독도 그러지 않았나. 칸에 가는 건 얻어걸린 거라고. (웃음) 칸엔 몇 번 가봤지만, 뤼미에르 극장에서 상영되는건 이번 영화가 처음이다. 예전에 '박하사탕'으로 칸에 갔을 때 뤼미에르 극장을 배경으로 사진을 찍은 적이 있다. 이번에 뤼미에르 극장에서 영화가 상영된다는 점에서 더 의미가 깊다.""감정에 더 집중한 영화인 것 같다. 보통 영화에선 사회 정의를 구현하기 위해서, 질서를 바로 잡기 위해서 언더커버 소재를 사용하는데 이 영화는 전혀 다른 길로 간다. 요즘 내 개인적인 욕심에 여운이 남는 영화를 하고 싶은데, 이 영화가 그런 영화로 남았으면 좋겠다.""옷을 벗어서 보여주는 장면도 없는데 감독이 그 정도의 몸을 만들어주길 바라더라. 그래야 슈트핏이 산다더라. 팔 근육과 가슴 근육을 키워주길 바래서 부분 운동 위주로 했다. 유산소 운동을 많이 해서 그런지 전체적으로 살이 빠진 것 같다.""속내를 안 들키려고 겉으로는 능글능글하게 행동한다. 사실 무겁게 가도 되는 캐릭터인데 그렇게 하면 재미 없을 것 같아서 좀 달리 갔다. 재호(설경구 캐릭터)의 웃음엔 사실 계산이 들어간거다. 말하면서 중간 중간 웃는 설정을 처음부터 정하고 촬영에 들어간 건 아니다.""전작에서 만난 후배들도 아꼈다.(웃음) 시완군은 워낙 술을 마시는 분위기를 사랑한다. 폭주가는 아닌데 술자리 분위기를 좋아한다. 시완군이 워낙 사근사근하게 잘하기 때문에 예뻐할 수 밖에 없다."김연지 기자사진제공=CJ엔터테인먼트