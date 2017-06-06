Looking for online subscribers (국문)

“It’s all thanks to President Trump,” said the New York Times staff I met last month in New York regarding the company’s recent surge of subscribers. Traditional American media outlets such as The New York Times and CNN are enjoying an unexpected boom. Since President Donald Trump criticized established media reports as “fake news” before and after the election and communicates directly with the public through social media, non-supporters are actively subscribing to and viewing these media outlets.
In the first quarter, The New York Times showed a strong performance, with sales revenue up by 5 percent compared to the same period last year, and net profit having surged from deficit to surplus. What changed the trend was online subscription. In the first quarter, the number of paying online subscribers increased by 308,000, the biggest margin in history. As of the end of March, the number of subscribers reached 2.2 million, a 62 percent increase from the same period last year. New York Times CEO Mark Thompson calls it a “subscription bump,” in reference to the Trump bump, the instant surge of the stock market in anticipation of deregulation.
However, the trend is not likely to last long. In fact, traditional media are struggling around the world. As Facebook and Google become new platform to consume and distribute news, conventional media outlets are suffering from declining advertisement revenues. While they are seeking transformation by shifting to digital media, the increase in digital news is slower than the decline of paper media and other existing source of income.
Traditional media’s focus now is to convince consumers accustomed to free content to become paying readers. The New York Times and other major American media outlets are looking to millennials for a solution. Those who were born between 1982 and 2000 are familiar with information technology, having used the internet and social media from childhood. At the International News Media Association World Congress in New York on May 23, NYT CEO Mark Thompson suggested that millennials are more used to paying for media than those from Generation X, born between 1965 and 1976, who have been enjoying free content since the beginning of the internet. “Millennials are more open-minded. They’ve grown up with Spotify and Netflix.”
The New York Times and Wall Street Journal are courting young readers by offering discounts to students, but it remains uncertain if the strategy is effective. Last year, one third of the total visitors to traditional news media such as the New York Times, USA Today and NBC News were millennials. In contrast, millennials make up 60 percent of the readers of internet news outlets like Buzzfeed and Mic readers. Millennials are emerging as the world’s largest demographic and the direction of the news media could depend on their choices.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 5, Page 30
*The author is head of the Innovation Lab at JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM CHANG-GYU
“트럼프 대통령 덕이죠.”
지난달 미국 뉴욕에서 만난 뉴욕타임스(NYT) 관계자들은 최근 구독자가 많이 늘어난 데 대해 한결같이 이렇게 말하며 미소 지었다. 요즘 NYTㆍCNN을 비롯한 미국의 주요 전통 미디어는 난데없는 ‘호황(?)’을 누리고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 당선 전후 기성 언론의 보도를 ‘가짜뉴스’라고 비판하고 소셜미디어로 대중과 직접 소통하자 그에 반대하는 사람이 이들 언론을 적극적으로 구독ㆍ시청하고 있기 때문이다.
NYT는 올 1분기에 ‘깜짝 실적’을 냈다. 매출이 전년 동기보다 5% 이상 늘었고 순이익도 지난해 적자에서 흑자로 돌아섰다. 흐름을 바꾼 건 온라인 구독자였다. NYT의 유료 온라인 구독자는 올 1분기에 30만8000명이나 늘었다. 역대 최대 증가폭이다. 3월 말 현재 구독자수는 220만명으로 지난해 같은 기간보다 62%나 급증했다. 마크 톰슨 NYT 최고경영자(CEO)는 ‘트럼프 효과(Trump bumpㆍ트럼프의 규제 완화 등에 대한 기대감으로 주식 시장 등이 일시 상승하는 현상)’에 빗대 ‘구독자 증가 효과(Subscription bump)’라고 표현할 정도다.
하지만 이런 현상이 오래가지 않을 것이라는 게 현지 분위기다. 사실 전세계 전통 미디어는 어려움을 겪고 있다. 뉴스의 소비ㆍ유통이 새로운 플랫폼인 페이스북과 구글 중심으로 흐르면서 광고 매출 하락 등으로 고전하고 있다. 각 언론사는 뒤늦게 디지털로 무게 중심을 옮기며 변신을 시도하고 있지만 종이신문 등 기존 수익원의 매출 감소 폭에 비해 디지털 부문의 상승세가 더뎌 어려움은 가중되고 있다.
그럼에도 주요 미디어에선 인쇄 매체가 아직 살아(?)있지만 디지털로 가는 ‘편도승차권(one-way ticket)’밖에 없다는 인식이 강하다. 문제는 공짜 콘텐츠에 익숙해져 있는 소비자를 어떻게 유료 독자로 끌어들일 수 있느냐다. NYT 등 미국의 주요 미디어는 밀레니얼 세대에서 해법을 찾으려 하고 있다. 1982~2000년 태어난 밀레니얼 세대는 어릴 때부터 인터넷을 사용해 모바일, 소셜미디어 등 정보기술(IT)에 친숙하다. 마크 톰슨 NYT CEO는 지난달 23일(현지시간) 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘2017 국제뉴스미디어협회(INMA) 세계총회’에서 “인터넷의 시작과 함께 공짜를 즐긴 X세대(1965~1976년 출생)와 달리 넷플릭스(유료 온라인 동영상 스트리밍 서비스) 등과 함께 자란 밀레니얼 세대는 돈을 내고 콘텐츠를 사용하는 것에 익숙하다”며 기대감을 드러냈다.
NYTㆍ월스트리트저널 등이 학생에게 구독료 할인 등을 해주며 구애하고 있지만 이런 전략이 효과를 볼 지는 미지수다. NYTㆍUSA투데이ㆍNBC뉴스 등 전통 미디어는 지난해 전체 방문객의 3분의 1 가량이 밀레니얼 세대였다. 반면 상대적으로 신생 인터넷매체인 버즈피드나 믹(Mic)은 밀레니얼 세대가 독자의 60%에 달한다. 최대 인구 계층으로 떠오르고 있는 밀레니얼 세대의 선택에 따라 미디어의 지형도는 요동칠 전망이다.
김창규 이노베이션랩장