Coast Guard rescues four North Korean sailors

South Korea rescued four North Korean sailors on two ships drifting in waters off its east coast last week, Seoul’s Ministry of Unification said Monday.The South’s Coast Guard rescued a North Korean on a vessel Friday and another three fishermen on another boat the following day in the East Sea, according to the ministry.“They are undergoing investigation,” Lee Duk-haeng, a ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing Monday. “The government will take action in accordance with their free will after the probes.”The rescue came days after six North Korean fishermen rescued by South Korea were sent back home last Wednesday.South Korea has sent back fishermen who drifted into its waters in the past after making certain they did not wish to defect.South and North Korea are technically still at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.Yonhap