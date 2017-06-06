Moon’s first litmus test (국문)
초여름 AI, 새 정부 위기 대응 시험대다
June 06,2017
The government raised the alert for the possibility of a renewed outbreak of avian flu across the country. An infected flock of Korean Ogol chickens, a native black fowl, from a farm in Gunsan in North Jeolla had been supplied to Paju in Gyeonggi Province, Jeju Island, Yangsan in South Gyeongsang, and Busan.
The alarm was raised only two days after the government formerly announced it completely combated the worst-ever outbreak of avian flu that ruined poultry and egg farming during the winter.
The agriculture ministry culled 30,000 chickens in the region. But further damage is feared given the stretch of the contaminated areas and unclear path of the infection. Authorities were confounded after they let their guard down after declaring that avian influenza was no longer a threat on June 1.
It is rare for avian influenza to hit the nation at this time of year. The flu virus is usually carried by winter migratory birds, which cause infection during the winter and early spring. It typically cannot survive in high temperatures and humidity. The discovery suggests that the flu could be a threat year-round. Experts fear a new strain if the influenza is determined highly pathogenic.
The outbreak will be a test of the new government’s crisis management. The country suffered the worst-ever outbreak of the flu because the previous government failed to act when the influenza first broke out in November, while the country was engrossed with protests against the scandal-ridden president.
As result, 37.87 million poultry were killed, and eggs had to be imported due to a shortage in supply. The poultry industry was wrecked.
The new administration must do all it can in order not to repeat the mistake. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon ordered all possible measures to combat the situation as soon as possible. The agriculture ministry raised the bird flu warning to the third level in its four-tier system and banned the sales of live poultry across the country.
The prime minister must activate an emergency team and personally oversee thorough quarantine and investigation procedures. A bird flu epidemic in the summer could be more damaging than a winter outbreak.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 5, Page 30
<조류인플루엔자>
정부가 조류인플루엔자(AI) 종식을 선언한 지 이틀 만에 AI가 다시 발생해 전국에 비상이 걸렸다. AI 바이러스에 감염된 것으로 확인된 전북 군산 농가의 오골계가 제주도와 경기도 파주, 경남 양산, 부산 기장에도 유입된 것이다. 농림축산식품부는 이들 지역 가금류 3만여 마리를 긴급 살처분했다. 하지만 바이러스 감염 의심 지역이 흩어져 있는 데다 정확한 감염·유통경로 파악이 안 돼 추가 피해가 우려된다. 지난 1일부터 AI가 끝난 것으로 판단해 방역체계를 평시 수준으로 전환했다가 큰 코 다친 격이다.
AI가 이례적으로 초여름에 발생했다는 점에서 파장은 만만치 않다. AI 바이러스는 추운 날씨를 좋아하는 특성상 주로 철새가 날아오는 겨울철과 초봄에 발생한다. 반면 여름철에는 고온·고습한 환경을 견디지 못해 사멸하는 게 일반적이다. AI가 계절에 상관없이 연중 상시화하는 게 아니냐는 지적이 나오는 이유다. 전문가들은 고병원성으로 판명될 경우 변종까지 걱정한다.
이번 사태는 문재인 정부 위기 대응의 첫 시험대다. 지난해 11월 AI가 처음 발생했을 때 박근혜 정부는 초동대응에 실패해 방역 골든타임을 놓쳤다. 촛불정국 속에 공무원들은 허둥댔고 컨트롤타워도 무너졌다. 그 대가는 혹독했다. 가금류 3787만 마리가 살처분됐고 달걀 값이 폭등해 수입까지 했다. 가금류 기반도 붕괴됐다.
새 정부가 그런 오류를 범하지 않으려면 비상한 각오가 필요하다. 이낙연 총리는 “모든 가용자원을 동원해 초동방역을 철저히 하라”고 지시했다. 농식품부도 AI 위기 경보 단계를 ‘주의’에서 ‘경계’로 격상한 데 이어 오늘부터 전국 전통시장에서 생닭 거래를 전면 금지키로 했다.
하지만 그 정도로 AI를 물리칠 수 있을지 의문이다. 이 총리가 컨트롤타위가 돼 비상체제를 가동하고 빈틈없는 방역과 정밀한 역학조사, 유통경로 파악에 팔을 걷어붙여야 한다. 여름철에 방역망이 뚫려 다시 AI가 창궐한다면 겨울철 재앙보다 더 심각할 수도 있다. 바짝 긴장해야 한다.