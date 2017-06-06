Spend it like Schroder (국문)

The 11.2 trillion won ($9.9 billion) supplementary budget proposed by Moon Jae-in’s administration on Monday reminds us of the labor reforms pushed by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.
Schröder succeeded in rejuvenating the ailing German economy, once dubbed the “sick man of Europe,” through his relentless push for labor reform in the early 2000s. Despite intrinsic limitations stemming from his Social Democratic Party, he successfully put the German economy back on track after demanding workers share the pain with companies. As a result of his adventurous move, Schröder lost his seat to Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union in 2005.
But we can hardly find the remarkable feature of Schröder’s reforms in our government’s aggressive drive to increase the number of civil servants to tackle our high unemployment rate. The liberal government must listen to criticism that it also follows in the footsteps of past administrations that rolled up their sleeves to better the economy through hefty government spending.
The Democratic Party is expending all effort to get the extraordinary budget passed in the National Assembly, given its significance to the administration’s top agenda items including job creation and income-driven growth. Yet the government is not offering sufficient answers to growing suspicion about the feasibility of Moon’s campaign promise to create 810,000 jobs in the public sector.
Let’s set aside tricky questions like whether the proposed budget meets conditions for the money it’s spending or whether the measure is appropriate given the economy has begun to show signs of a rebound. The public still has doubts about whether the special budget will really help the private sector hire more employees as the administration hopes or if the stopgap measure of hiring 810,000 civil servants will result in more fiscal burden on the government.
After looking into the budget’s details, we are increasingly concerned because there are more unspecified items of spending than initially expected. The government must keep a close watch on spending so as not to waste it or use it for populist projects like in the past. The government even plans to allot more money to a ministry that creates more jobs than others.
Moreover, the budget directly related to job creation only takes up less than half of the 11.2 trillion won. The rest of the money has been allocated to building infrastructure and increasing welfare benefits. The government must be careful in spending the money.
11조2000억원 규모의 일자리 추가경정예산안이 어제 국무회의를 통과했다. 이번 추경은 올 4월 청년실업률이 사상 최고치인 11.2%까지 치솟는 등 인재지변(人災地變) 수준의 실업 때문이다.
하지만 막상 추경의 뚜껑을 열어보니 걱정되는 부분도 적잖다. 전체 11조여원 중 직접 일자리에 관계되는 예산은 4조여원 및 지방교부금 중 일부에 불과하다. 절반 이상 예산은 인프라 구축이나 복지예산 비슷한 성격이어서 실적 할당이나 퍼주기식 예산 낭비로 흐르지 않을까 걱정이 앞선다.
이번 추경은 ‘임기 내 공공부문 일자리 81만 명’의 공약에 따른 것이다. 하지만 목표는 근사하나 그간 제기된 의문에 대한 답변은 여전히 충분치 않다. 이번 추경이 추경 요건은 되는지, 경기개선 조짐이 뚜렷한 마당에 추경이 온당한지, 추경이라는 단기처방으로 일자리라는 장기목표를 건드리는 게 옳은지 같은 지적은 일단 옆으로 제껴두자. 이번 추경의 효과가 실제로 민간부문 고용 증대로 옮겨붙을지, 그리고 일회성 추경으로 한 번 뽑아놓은 공무원이나 공기업 직원이 30년간 재정에 점증적인 부담을 안기지 않을까 국민 대다수는 궁금해한다.
일자리 만들기에는 왕도가 없다. 고통 분담 없는 일자리 창출은 사상누각일 뿐이다. 독일의 게르하르트 슈뢰더 총리는 2000년대 초반 스스로 뼈를 깎는 ‘하르츠 개혁’을 통해 경제를 부활시켰다. 좌파 정부임에도 정권을 잃어버릴 각오를 하고 근로자의 희생과 고통 분담을 요구한 끝에 독일 경제를 다시금 반석에 올려놓은 것이다.
문재인 정부의 '일자리 추경'은 요행히 잘 걷힌 세금을 투입해 공무원을 늘리겠다는 것이다. 슈뢰더처럼 몸을 던지는 치열한 개혁 정신은 찾아보기 힘들다. 따라서 ‘낙하산 추경’이니 ‘문재인 취임 축하 추경’이니 하는 세간의 의혹을 씻어내려면 서비스산업발전법·규제프리존법 정도라도 국회에서 통과시키는 성의를 보여야 할 것이다. 규제 완화를 통해 양질의 민간기업 일자리를 확충하는 대신 ‘복지 지원’ 성격의 공공부문 일자리만 늘린다면 이는 지속 가능하지도 않고 효과를 거두기도 어렵다.