2017.6.7 Ticket

The famous play “Romeo and Juliet” is reborn with a Korean twist, presented by the Myeongdong Theater under the direction of acclaimed Korean director Oh Tae-seok. English subtitles are provided for performances on Thursdays and Sundays. [MOKHWA REPERTORY COMPANY]

MUSICSeoul Arts Center, Concert HallJuly 8: Formed in 1870, the orchestra from the city of Dresden in eastern Germany has not only retained its very own “German” sound in the Romantic repertoire, but also developed flexibility of sound and style for Baroque and modern works. One of the most sought-after conductors, Michael Sanderling has been the Principal Conductor at the Dresden Philharmonic since 2011. He has directed renowned orchestras around the world such as the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and Germany’s renowned radio orchestras.London-based Korean pianist Sunwook Kim, the winner of the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006, will join the stage. Brahms’s “Piano Concerto No.1“and “Symphony No. 4” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 200,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Korea University, Hwajeong StadiumJune 9-11: One of K-pop’s biggest boy bands, 2PM, is hosting a string of concerts for fans. The JYP Entertainment group, known for hits like “10 Points Out of 10” and “Again & Again,” is returning to the stage with Jun.K, who is now fully recovered from injuries sustained during their previous concert series.The group confirmed that all six members will participate.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays, 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets cost 110,000 won ($97.82).Anam Station, line No. 6, exit 2Gocheok Sky DomeJune 10: American pop sensation Britney Spears will hold her first solo performance in Korea since her debut 18 years ago. Her debut album, 1999’s “Baby One More Time” has sold more than 20 million copies internationally. She is known for her hits like “Toxic,” “Womanizer” and “Gimme More.”This is not Spears’ first visit to Korea though. In 2003, she visited and performed with K-pop singer BoA.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 66,000 won to 220,000 won.Guil Station, line No. 1, exit 2Olympic Park, Olympic HallJune 10-11: One of the most powerful R&B female vocalists in Korea, Gummy, is heading out on a national tour in support of her newly-released fifth album, which was produced by R&B rapper Gil.After her concert in Seoul the tour will move around the country, making stops in Daejeon, Daegu, Gwangju and Busan.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 121,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Jamsil Sports Complex, Auxiliary StadiumJune 17-18: Shinhwa is hosting a concert to celebrate their 19th anniversary as a group. Debuting in 1998, Shinhwa is one of the longest running boy bands in the history of K-pop.Their latest album, “13th Unchanging-Touch” was released in January.The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 154,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 21: The Korean classical ensemble DITTO, formed by the violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill to make the genre of classical music more familiar to the public, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Violinist Daniel Chong and Yu-Chien Tseng (second prize winner at the International Tchaikovsky Competition), cellist Mun Tae-guk (winner of the Pablo Casals International Cello Competition) and clarinetist Kim Han, winner of the 2016 Jacques Lancelot International Clarinet Competition, will perform.Violinist Daniel Koo and Steven Lin, the Taiwanese American pianist, will also take part.Thomas Ades’s “Catch,” Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581” and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence, Op.70” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 27: Korean pianist Lim Dong-hyek is collaborating with Gautier Capucon, a popular cellist from France. After Lim and Capucon’s incredible collaboration in 2010 at the Ditto Festival, they are back again for the 10th anniversary of Ditto, a classical ensemble. Along with Beethoven’s “7 Variations on ‘Bei Maennern, welche Liebe fuehlen,’” and Brahms’s “Cello Sonata No. 1, Op. 38,” Rachmaninoff’s “Cello Sonata, Op. 19” will be performed in the second part of the program.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERSeoul Arts Center, CJ Towol TheaterJune 8-10: Part of the 7th Ballet Festival Korea, three performances from Universal Ballet led by the masters of modern ballet will be staged in “This is Modern.”The first performance, titled “Petite Mort,” choreographed by Jiri Kylian, features six dancers and was first performed in 1991 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Mozart’s death.“White Sleep” by the choreographer Remondo Rebeck from Germany gets its inspiration from people losing their memories. After seeing his grandmother suffer from dementia, he learned from the disease and the process of aging and losing memory, comparing it to falling asleep in a thick fog.“Minus 7” by Ohad Naharin is an open performance that the audience can participate in.This performance is the reconstructed version of Naharin’s previous performances from different angles.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 80,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterTo June 11: The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theater is staging the historical musical “The Secret Envoy,” which centers around three secret envoys deployed to The Hague in 1907.Due to the deployment, King Gojong was dethroned and the Korean Empire dissolved. The envoys ended up having no home country to return to.The musical starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterJune 16 to Aug. 6: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious Oriental dance. She helps people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among high society.However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from the French Intelligence Bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.The role of Mata Hari will be performed by both Ok Joo-hyun and Cha Ji-yeon.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Doosan Art Center, Space 111To June 17: Inspired from the German song about the freedom of thought “Die Gedanken sind frei,” this play by Kim Jae-yeop takes from his experience of living in Berlin for a year. Kim questions the status quo of the German and Korean society from the perspective of refugees, immigrants and other citizens based on his diaries he wrote and interviews he conducted.The play is about Jae-yeop, who wants to run away from the slump his work has put him in and decides to fly to Berlin by himself. As he immerses himself in the beautiful culture and art in Berlin, he finds another side of him.The play starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesdays to Fridays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 4 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets cost 30,000 won.Jongno 5-ga Station, line No.1, exit 5Myeongdong TheaterTo June 18: The tragic love story from Shakespeare is reborn with a Korean twist. Romeo and Juliet, the son and daughter of Montague and Capulet family, fall in love and hold a secret wedding, but go through a heartbreaking farewell.It will be directed by the acclaimed Korean director Oh Tae-seok, celebrating 50 years of his debut. This show premiered in 1995, and was also played in the Barbican Center in the U.K. in 2006. It leads the audience to a beautiful setting under the dim lights of traditional Korean lanterns.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m. on weekends and holidays. There are no performances on Tuesdays. English subtitles will be provided every Thursday and Sunday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won Euljiro 1-ga Station, line No.2, exit 6TRADITONAL PERFORMANCENational Theater of Korea, Haeoreum TheaterTo June 10: The National Changgeuk Company’s sell-out performance of “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” is coming back two years after its successful premiere. This changgeuk (Korean traditional opera) performance, based on the renowned play of the same title, is a stunning collaboration with Korean-Japanese writer and director Chong Wishing.The innovative music for the changgeuk has been created by Kim Sung-kook, a professor of traditional arts at Chung-Ang University and the director of the Chung-Ang Traditional Orchestra.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No.02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stop.FESTIVALOlympic StadiumJune 10-11: Started in Florida in 1998, the internationally popular EDM music festival is back in Korea for its sixth year, featuring the hottest artists such as Dynamic Duo, Klingande, Tez Cadey, and the Australian/British band Pendulum.Some of the biggest names and DJs in EDM such as Steve Angello, Tiesto, and Alesso will also join the stage.Hardwell, who was voted one of the top 100 DJs by the British music magazine DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014, will also be on stage.Tickets to the Ultra Music Festival Korea are available at Hana Ticket (www.hanaticket.com) or through festival’s official website (umfkorea.com/tickets).Ticekts range from 120,000 won to 210,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3*Most of the tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.