‘Produce 101’ tops TV ratings again

Season two of “Produce 101,” Mnet’s all-male idol audition show, topped the TV popularity index for the eighth straight week, data showed Tuesday.“Produce 101” scored 264.3 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from May 22-28.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.On the show, a group of viewers called “public producers” choose by popular vote the members of a new project idol group from a pool of 101 trainees from various entertainment companies, along with the team’s roster, concept and debut song.Last year’s first season featured a pool of female singers and culminated in the project girl group I.O.I, which released a number of chart-topping songs last year. Season two features only male trainees.“Lookout,” MBC TV’s weekday action-thriller drama starring Lee Si-young and Kim Young-kwang, came in second with 224.8 points, and KBS 2TV’s weekend variety show “Happy Sunday - Return of Superman” finished third with 223.2 points.Yonhap