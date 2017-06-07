Jung Woo cast in another lead role

Actor Jung Woo, the breakout star of Reply 1994, will continue his streak as a leading man.According to sources, the actor has agreed to participate in the upcoming movie “Next Door Neighbor,” and is currently negotiating the minor details of his contract.The movie will be directed by Lee Hwan-kyung, whose “Miracle in Cell No. 7” garnered 12.8 million in ticket sales in 2013.The movie depict the conflict between a National Intelligence Service agent and a locked up politician, which begins a battle for the control of the nation between the two groups.Jung will play the NIS agent, the protagonist of the film. He has kept himself busy this year, appearing in the movie “New Trial,” and filming the historical flick “Heung-bu.”The upcoming film will wrap up casting the remaining roles soon and start filming at the end of the year.By Kim Jung-kyoon