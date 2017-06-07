Celebrities honor fallen soldiers

Stars came out to honor soldiers who lost their lives during the Korean War yesterday to mark the country’s Memorial Day holiday, known as Hyeonchungil.At the 62nd commemoration ceremony, held at the National Cemetery in Seoul, singer Jang Sa-ik, pictured right, actress Lee Bo-young, left, and musical actors Kai and Jeong Sun-ah all performed.Jang, known as a “Soriggun,” meaning Maestro, sang “Until Peonies Bloom,” a song that commemorates fallen soldiers, written by celebrated poet Kim Yeong-nang.Lee read out a poem written by Yu Yeon-suk roughly translated to “Spirits Become Stars,” which brought tears to the eyes of the audience.The final performance was given by musical actors Kai and Jeong. The two sang a song roughly translated to “For My Country,” which was written using words from letters written by fallen soldier Kang Tae-jo as well as members of his family.President Moon Jae-in was also present at the ceremony and read out a heartfelt memorial address.Celebrities not in attendance also honored those who had lost their lives in battle on social media.Singer Jun Hyo-seong uploaded a photo of the national flag and added the caption, “Today is Hyeonchungil. We will never forget your honorable sacrifices for our country.”Ye-sung of boy group Super Junior also paid respects to the fallen, posting, “We will never forget the noble sacrifices you have made.”Many other celebrities, including singers Ki Hui-hyeon and Shannon, along with comedian Kim Ji-min, urged people to hang the national flag and to show true patriotism.By Kim Jung-kyoon