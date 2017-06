Posco employees celebrate the reopening of the steelmaker’s third blast furnace in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Tuesday after more than three months of construction. The furnace began operation in 1978 and recently had its capacity expanded to 5,600 cubic meters (198,000 cubic feet) from 4,650 cubic meters. It is now the fifth-largest blast furnace in the world, capable of processing 14,000 tons of metal per day. [POSCO]