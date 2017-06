A customer shops for fresh eggs at a large discount chain in central Seoul on Tuesday. Due to an outbreak of avian influenza, the prices of fresh eggs and chicken are rising. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, the retail prices of chicken rose from 5,800 won ($5.18) per kilogram (2.2 pounds) earlier this month to 5,905 won on Monday. The retail price of a tray of 30 eggs was 7,931 won. [YONHAP]