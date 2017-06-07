After an emissary visits Beijing (국문)

Among the three northeast Asian countries, the best bilateral relationship is between China and Japan. While diplomats in Beijing jokingly say that, it may not be entirely a joke, considering current circumstances.
Last week, China’s State Councilor Yang Jiechi visited Japan for his fourth meeting with Shotaro Yachi, head of Japan’s National Security Council. No matter how bad China-Japan relations are, high-level talk channels always have been maintained. In contrast, strategic talks between Yang and his Korean partner, the Blue House national security director, were held once during the Park Geun-hye administration.
Another recent incident juxtaposes China-Japan relations to the Korea-China relationship. Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan visited China as a special envoy of President Moon Jae-in, and in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the seating arrangement was considered disrespectful to protocol. President Xi sat at the top of the table as if he was chairing a meeting. The Korean delegation later explained that the arrangement was to accommodate more working-level dialogues.
Three days before the meeting, President Xi met with Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party. He was visiting China to attend the One Road One Belt forum and was effectively a special envoy bearing Prime Minister Abe’s letter.
Xi and Nikai sat across from each other at a long table, with Chinese and Japanese attendees on both sides. Was it really a mistake, coincidence or consideration for more working-level talks to change the seating arrangement so that Xi was in the top seat?
At the press briefing, the delegation delivered Yang’s words to relieve the retaliatory measures over the Thaad deployment. Korean media reported it as a major accomplishment. Later, it was learned that the phrase “considering changes of the public sentiment” was omitted. What Yang said was that China would respond as the Chinese anti-Korean sentiment changes according to Korea’s plan to resolve the Thaad controversy.
Lawmaker Park Byung-seok said that the delegation’s activities in China had improved relations. There was a report that the Thaad retaliation would end in a week. Since the special envoy’s visit, Beijing remains unfriendly. Authorities are concerned that President Moon’s visit to China in August may not happen. A special envoy, diplomats and the media need to deliver facts. They need to give up the ambition to glorify their accomplishments.
We must not forget the lesson from the Japanese invasion of 1592. The king sent two envoys to Japan, and they returned with contradicting reports. The king trusted the one with a favorable report and slacked defense, which resulted in a seven year ordeal.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 6, Page 26
*The author is the Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
한·중·일 동북아 세 나라 중 가장 관계가 좋은 건 중·일 관계다. 베이징 외교가에서 농담처럼 퍼진 얘기지만 최근 동향을 보면 농담만도 아닌 듯하다. 양제츠 중국 국무위원이 지난주 일본에 갔다. 이번이 네 번째인 야치 쇼타로(谷內正太郞) 일본 국가안전보장국장과의 전략대화는 다섯 시간 동안 이어졌다. 중·일 관계가 아무리 험악해도 고위급 대화 채널만큼은 유지해 왔다. 반면 양제츠와 한국 측 파트너인 청와대 안보실장과의 전략 대화는 박근혜 정부 때 딱 한 차례 열린 게 전부다.
최근 중·일 관계와 한·중 관계를 비교해 볼 수 있는 또 다른 사건이 있었다. 문재인 대통령 특사로 방중한 이해찬 전 총리와 시진핑(習近平) 주석의 면담 때 의전 결례 논란이 일었다. 누가 봐도 시 주석이 상석에 앉아 아랫사람을 데리고 회의를 주재하는 모양새였다. 한국 측 관계자는 “실무적으로 대화를 많이 하기 위한 배치였던 듯하다”고 해명했다.
멀리 5년 전 특사와 비교할 것도 없다. 시 주석은 이 특사를 만나기 사흘 전 일본의 니카이 도시히로(二階俊博) 자민당 간사장을 만났다. 일대일로 정상포럼 참석차 방중한 그 역시 아베 총리의 친서를 휴대한 사실상의 특사였다. 당시 사진을 보면 긴 테이블을 놓고 시 주석과 니카이 간사장이 마주 앉고 그 좌우로 양측 배석자들이 앉았다. 상·하석 구별이 없는 ‘회담 세팅’이었다. 그랬던 의전을 사흘 만에 시 주석이 아랫사람들에게 훈시하는 듯한 모습의 ‘회의 세팅’으로 바꾼 게 과연 우연이나 실수, 혹은 실무 대화를 많이 하려는 배려였을까.
이 속에 담긴 메시지를 정확히 읽어 내는 건 특사단과 외교 당국의 몫인데 과연 그랬을지 의문이 남는다. 특사단은 언론 브리핑에서 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 보복 해제에 관해 “적극 노력하겠다”는 양제츠 국무위원의 말을 전했다. 이는 국내 언론에도 특사 활동의 성과인 양 크게 보도됐다. 나중에 알아보니 양 위원의 말 중 “민심의 변화를 봐서”란 앞 부분을 쏙 빼먹고 전달한 것이었다. 한국이 사드 해결 방안을 내놓고 그에 따라 중국인들의 반한 감정이 완화되는 것을 봐서 대응하겠다는 얘기였다. 그 직전 일대일로 포럼 대표로 방중한 박병석 의원 일행도 자신들의 방중 활동으로 모든 것이 다 좋아진 것처럼 홍보했다. 그 무렵 “사드 보복이 일주일 만에 풀릴 것”이란 보도까지 나왔다. 이런 일들이 한·중 관계에 거품을 만든다. 그런 거품이 쌓여 현실 판단을 그르치면 여론이 잘못 돌아가고 엉터리 정책이 나오게 된다.
특사가 다녀간 뒤에도 중국의 태도는 여전히 까칠하다. 이대로는 문 대통령의 8월 방중도 실현을 장담할 수 없다는 게 우리 당국의 고민이다. 특사건 외교관이건 언론이건 보고 들은 사실을 정확하게 알릴 의무가 있다. 내가 한 일을 과대포장하고 싶은 욕심을 접고, 현실과 희망사항을 혼동하는 ‘위시풀 싱킹’에서도 벗어나야 한다. 임진왜란 직전 일본에 다녀온 사신 두 사람 중 실정을 잘못 보고한 사신의 말만 믿고 방책을 게을리 했다가 7년 국난을 당한 교훈을 잊어선 안 된다.
예영준 베이징 총국장