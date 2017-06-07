Exports of dried laver skyrocket 57.6% this year

Korea’s exports of dried laver surged 57.6 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday.Outbound shipments of dried laver reached $218 million from January to May, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.Dried laver, called gim in Korean, is usually roasted with sesame oil and fine salt and served as a side dish in Korean dining.Snacks made of gim have gained popularity among foreigners in recent years.Korea’s exports of seafood, including dried laver, came to $913 million in the first five months, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier. YONHAP