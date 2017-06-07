Samsung skips ceremonies to mark declaration reform

Korea’s top conglomerate Samsung Group appears unlikely to hold any high-profile events this week to mark the anniversary of a landmark declaration of reform, as its leader has been in jail over a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.On June 7, 1993, Samsung Group’s de facto head Lee Kun-hee pressed his employees to “change everything but your wife and kids,” as he sought to spearhead a new management strategy.The announcement, dubbed the “New Management” initiative, has been considered a landmark event for Samsung’s businesses’ strategies.Samsung celebrated the event in the past, but the anniversary has been more low-profile since 2014, when Lee was hospitalized after a heart attack.Lee’s heir-apparent son Jae-yong was imprisoned this year amid allegations that he was involved in the corruption scandal. YONHAP