A half-baked revamp (국문)
June 07,2017
President Moon Jae-in’s administration unveiled an outline to realign itself to ensure “stability” in public policy and management for the next five years. The changes were kept to a minimum so as not to cause any disruption in the administration that skipped a transition period after this spring’s snap election.
Under the outline, the fire service and coast guard operations would become independent and the Ministry of Public Safety and Security will be disbanded. The vice-ministerial level Small and Medium Business Administration would be upgraded to the ministerial-level office. The trade function of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will be kept instead of moving to the foreign ministry, and at the same time a vice ministerial-level trade representative will be established.
After the shift, the government would be enlarged to 18 ministries and 22 vice-ministerial-level agencies from 17 ministries and 21 vice-ministerial-level organizations.
The adjustments were made for greater efficiency without shaking the framework of the public establishment. The Ministry of Public and Security, which was created and enlarged by the former administration following the sinking of Sewol in 2014, should be dismantled. The ministry has 13,000 staff and an annual budget of 3 trillion won ($2.7 billion) but failed to properly respond to natural disasters and large accidents.
The revived the National Coast Guard and Central Fire Service must draw lessons from the ministry’s past failures. The Ministry of Small and Medium Business must prove it deserved to be enlarged through the productive promotion of small and mid-sized and venture enterprises.
Yet the reorganization falls short of expectations as it fails to reflect the urgent national challenges. The low fertility rate, tourism and trade issues require immediate and long-term action. Fighting thinning population is not an issue to be delayed.
The new administration’s organization also does not seem to consider tourism as a future growth engine for the country.
It is also uncertain whether a trade representative under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy can act sufficiently against challenging trade environment including the pending revisit to the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement. The government should make more amendments to the outline proposal before it submits to the National Assembly for approval.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 6, Page 26
문재인 정부가 내놓은 정부조직 개편 방향 키워드는 ‘안정’이었다. 대통령직인수위원회 없이 곧바로 출범한 정부인 만큼 개편을 최소화해 국정을 안정적으로 이끌겠다는 의지로 읽힌다. 국민안전처를 해체해 소방청과 해양경찰청을 독립시키고, 새로 중소벤처기업부를 만들기로 했다. 외교부 이관설이 나돌던 통상 기능은 산업통상자원부에 존치하고 통상교섭본부(차관급)를 신설하는 것도 주목된다. 이렇게 하면 기존 17부 5처 16청이 18부 5처 17청 체제로 바뀐다. 청와대·정부·여당이 어제 고위 당·정·청 회의를 열고 발표한 정부조직 개편안이다.
역대 정부와 달리 조직을 크게 흔들지 않고 필요한 부분만 수술대에 올린 건 평가할 만하다. 세월호 참사 이후 출범한 국민안전처의 사형선고는 당연하다. 연간 예산 3조원, 직원 수 1만3000명의 메머드급 부처지만 경주 지진을 비롯한 각종 재난·사고의 컨트롤타워 역할을 하지 못했다. 부활되는 해경과 소방청은 이를 반면교사 삼아 각오를 다지기 바란다. 중소기업 활성화와 벤처산업 육성 역할을 할 중소벤처기업부도 마찬가지다. 미래창조과학부 등 관련 부처와의 업무 교통정리와 효율적인 공조가 필요하다.
이번 개편안에 시급한 국가 어젠다가 제대로 반영되지 않은 건 유감이다. 저출산 극복과 관광산업 활성화, 통상 대책이 그렇다. 정부는 내년에 추가 개편을 예고했지만 그때까지 놔둘 사안이 아니다. 우선 저출산 극복 의지가 보이지 않는다. 일본 아베 신조 총리처럼 ‘1억 총활약상’(장관)을 두거나 인구부총리 또는 인구부 신설을 고려했어야 했다. 보건복지부에만 맡겨 두니 지난 10년간 100조원 넘게 쏟아붓고도 출산율만 곤두박질한 게 아닌가.
미래 성장동력인 관광산업에 대한 고민의 흔적도 없다. 관광청(가칭) 신설이 어렵다면 블랙리스트로 신뢰를 잃은 문화체육관광부의 기능과 역할 재조정을 고려했어야 했다. 한미 자유무역협정(FTA) 등 통상 난제가 수두룩한 상황에서 통상교섭본부 신설 만으로 대처가 가능한 지도 논란이다. 국회에 개정안을 제출하기 전에 국가 어젠다에 대한 고민이 더 필요하다.