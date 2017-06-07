2017.6.7 Hotel events

To June 8: The JW Marriott Seoul presents the Ultimate Classic Evening, an early summer package that will take guests to a show with world-renowned countertenors and an international star ensemble.The package includes one night in a deluxe room plus two R-seat tickets to the Ultimate Countertenors, who will take the stage at the Seoul Arts Center on June 9 at 8 p.m. Performers include David Daniels, one of the world’s three leading countertenors, and Christophe Dumaux, star of numerous top opera houses and international festivals. Together with the renowned Sejong Soloists, the countertenors will perform a program of music from the Baroque period, when religious and secular music coexisted in harmony, including works by Handel, Purcell and Vivaldi.The Ultimate Classic Evening package also comes with a buffet breakfast for two at The Cafe and complimentary use of the hotel swimming pool complex, including a therapy pool fed with natural spring water, fitness center and sauna.JW Marriott Seoul: (02) 6282-6282176 Sinbanpo-ro, southern Seoulwww.jw-marriott.co.krTo Aug. 31: The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a “Triple Cool Summer Package” that includes an exclusive deal for your next summer vacation. Enjoy a perfect start to your day with the “Feast” buffet restaurant and then take a dip in the pool on the 27th floor - ideal for a family swim.When checking into the hotel, guests will receive a complimentary set of liquid soap from Dr Bronner’s, a renowned organic lifestyle brand that includes products like Cherry Blossom, Peppermint and Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Liquid Soap. They are great for the face, body and hair, and perfect for sensitive skin.The package starts from 230,000 won, excluding taxes.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2100662 Gyeongin-ro, southwestern Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krTo Aug. 31: Three Courtyard hotels in Korea - Seoul Pangyo, Seoul Namdaemun and Seoul Times Square - are offering a bingsu (Korean shaved ice) promotion called “Pearling in Love” at their restaurants and lounges in collaboration with pearl jewelry maker Gaetano. The promotion includes classic milk bingsu with red bean, black pearl bingsu topped with a choice of sweet blueberries or brownies and other flavors.All the bingsu sets come with Gaetano pearl jewelry. The classic and black pearl bingsu sets come with a pearl pendant, while the afternoon tea set includes a pair of pearl earrings. Prices range from 32,000 to 49,000 won ($29 to 44), including taxes.Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun: (02) 2211-80009 Namdaemun-ro, central Seoulwww.courtyardnamdaemun.comCourtyard Seoul Times Square: (02) 2638-300015 Yeongjung-ro, southwestern Seoulwww.courtyardseoul.comCourtyard Seoul Pangyo: (031) 8060-200012 192-gil, Seongnam, Gyeonggiwww.courtyardpangyo.comTo Sept. 30: The Grand Hyatt Seoul has begun its “Poolside Barbeque” open only during the summer season. The barbecue takes place right next to the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool, which provides a view of Seoul from Mount Namsan. It’s a romantic dinner for couples and a fun time for families.The barbecue features an appetizer station with fresh salad, grilled vegetables, fried rice, soup and more. A main station will serve a variety of charcoal-grilled dishes all grilled on the spot, and a dessert station includes seasonal fruits, ice cream, cakes and cookies.The menu features items from both land and sea - sirloin steaks flavored with espresso beans, grilled lamb chops with rosemary, marinated chicken in soy sauce, grilled jumbo shrimp garnished with chimichurri sauce and salmon drizzled in maple syrup.The Poolside Barbeque is open daily from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in July and August) through September and is closed only in the event of rain. The price is 88,000 won, including taxes, from Monday to Thursday; and 98,000 won from Friday to Sunday and on holidays. The price is always 98,000 won during the peak season of July and August.Grand Hyatt Seoul: (02) 799-8888322 Sowol-ro, central Seoulseoul.grand.hyatt.kr