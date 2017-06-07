Ending the appointments fiasco (국문)

The Moon Jae-in administration is adrift after troubles appointing top officials. A nominee for the deputy chief of the National Security Office was replaced after 12 days and minister of foreign affairs nominee Kang Kyung-wha may face a similar fate. Such cases are plenty. Nominations of a former Navy chief of staff as defense minister and a former education superintendent as education minister are also delayed. If the appointment fiasco continues, the new government may quickly lose momentum.
All the problems boil down to the way the new president wants to place his favorites into top positions. The Blue House says President Moon each time notifies his civil affairs secretary of a designee he wants to name as head of a ministry. Under such circumstances, aides to the secretary cannot apply strict standards to any people nominated by the president. Moon’s surprising appointments also help fuel the trouble with personnel affairs.
The president must not flex his muscles in the appointment process. In the Roh Moo-hyun administration, the president’s chief of staff and senior secretaries determined nominees through consensus after weighing his personnel affairs secretary’s recommendations and his civil affairs secretary’s screening of them. The government also entrusted the appointments of ministers to the head of personnel affairs, who had not been indebted to the government. As he had full authority, he was able to avoid behind-the-scene appointments. If Moon can revive such a transparent appointment culture, many of those problems will disappear.
The problem also comes from the lack of manpower in the Office of Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs. Its chief Cho Kuk has no experience of investigation or inspection (he was a law professor.) Its civil discipline officer was appointed only two weeks ago. Many practical-level examiners at the presidential office also were excluded from the beginning simply because they had served in the Park Geun-hye administration. The remaining ten staff cannot thoroughly conduct a successful scrutiny. The Blue House must put an effective screening system back on track.
The new government must thoroughly weigh the genuine qualifications of nominees for top positions. If the government is really proud of its morality, it must apply even stricter standards to them. Opposition parties are still bent on attacking nominees for their lack of ethics without trying to verify their practical qualifications. Ruling and opposition parties must overcome the unprecedented crisis facing the nation. Appointing top officials is the first step.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 7, Page 30
추천·검증 명확히 분리하고
검증 기능·인력 보강이 시급
야당, 정책 검증도 확실하게
문재인 정부가 집권 초반부터 인사에 발목 잡혀 표류하는 양상을 보이고 있다. 김기정 청와대 안보실 차장이 임명 12일 만에 경질됐고, 강경화 외교부 장관 후보자는 위장전입에다 거짓말 논란까지 겹쳐 청문경과보고서 채택이 불투명한 상황이다. 이렇게 인사 잡음이 이어지면서 한시가 급한 핵심 장관직 인선도 원점 재검토에 들어갔다. 국방부 장관 내정자로 알려진 송영무 전 해군참모총장, 사회부총리 겸 교육부 장관 후보로 지목돼 온 김상곤 전 교육감의 인선이 지연되고 있는 게 대표적이다. 여성 비하 내용이 담긴 저서로 물의를 빚은 탁현민 의전비서관실 행정관의 거취도 도마에 올랐다고 한다. 이렇게 인사 난맥상이 가열되면 국정동력이 급격히 상실될 지도 모른다. 인사 방식에 근본적 전환이 필요한 때다.
인사가 꼬이는 핵심 원인으로 '단수 검증'을 지목하는 목소리가 높다. 현재 청와대의 인사는 문재인 대통령이 원하는 공직 후보자 한 명의 이름을 민정수석실에 보내는 방식으로 알려졌다. 인사권자의 의향을 아는 민정수석실 참모들로선 검증의 잣대를 엄격히 들이대기 힘들 수밖에 없다. 문 대통령이 '파격적 인사'를 좋아하는 취향도 낙점된 후보를 쉽게 떨어뜨리지 못한 원인으로 보인다.
이래선 안 된다. 인사 추천과 검증 권한을 명확히 분리해 대통령 입김이 작용할 가능성을 봉쇄해야 한다. 노무현 정부가 그렇게 했다. 인사수석이 올린 추천안과 민정수석이 올린 검증안을 한 테이블에 올려놓고 대통령 비서실장과 수석들이 심의를 거쳐 합의하는 방식이었다. 또 중앙 정치권에 빚진 게 없는 지역 시민운동가 정찬용씨를 인사수석에 발탁해 전권을 줬다. 이러면 밀실인사나 추천인사가 끼어들 틈이 줄어들 수밖에 없다. 문재인 정부도 이런 방식을 되살린다면 인사 난맥상은 대폭 줄어들 것이다.
검증 책임을 맡은 민정수석실이 집권 한 달째 완비되지 못한 점도 문제다. 조국 민정수석부터 감찰이나 수사 경험이 없는 교수 출신인 데다 실무 지휘자인 김종호 공직기강비서관은 지난달 17일에야 임명됐다. 또 실무진 중 상당수는 박근혜 정부 시절 청와대에 파견된 관료들이란 이유로 검증 업무에서 배제된 것으로 알려졌다. 남은 10여 명만으로 검증을 하기엔 무리가 따를 수밖에 없다. 속히 인력을 보강해 검증시스템을 정상화해야 한다.
새 정부가 인수위 없이 바로 집권한 탓에 어려움이 큰 걸 모르는 바 아니나, 고위 공직자 인사 검증만은 철저해야 마땅하다. 특히 역대 어느 정권보다 도덕성을 내세우는 정부라면 그에 상응하는 엄격한 검증은 불가피하다. 후보에 대한 야당의 문제 제기를 '발목 잡기'라고 비난하기 앞서 진정성을 갖고 설득하는 자세를 보이는 것도 중요하다.
야권도 마찬가지다. 자질 검증엔 철저하되 불필요한 흠집 잡기는 지양해야 한다. 야당이 위장전입 같은 후보자의 개인적 흠결에만 집중하다 보니 정책 능력 검증은 실종되는 구태가 이번에도 어김없이 재연되고 있다. 지금 대한민국은 대통령 궐위가 반년 넘게 이어지다 겨우 새 정부가 출범했다. 여야가 참된 협치의 정신으로 위기 극복에 나서야 한다. 새 정부 첫 내각 인선이 그 시발점이 돼야 한다.