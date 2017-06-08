Piping hot pep talk

President Moon Jae-in pours coffee for firefighters at Yongsan Fire Station in central Seoul on Wednesday as he visited the fire station to give a pep talk and promised to hire 1,500 new firefighters before the year’s end and a total of 19,000 before his five-year term ends. The president also promised to provide adequate and necessary equipment, noting that the lack or insufficient supply of equipment may have led to unnecessary casualties of citizens, as well as rescue workers. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]