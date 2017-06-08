A snowy view

The painting “Village sous la neige” by the French Fauvist artist Maurice de Vlaminck (1876~1958) at a large-scale retrospective of the artist at the Hangaram Design Museum of the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul, on Friday. The exhibition, sponsored by Hyundai Department Store and the Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation, features 80 of Vlamink’s paintings loaned by Musee Paul-Valery in France. The exhibition also includes a room of large-scale digital displays that show enlarged digital reproductions of the paintings. The show runs through Aug. 20. [SEOUL ARTS CENTER]