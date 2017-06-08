Girl groups hope to top the charts in June

After a somewhat slow month of new music in May, big name girl groups are gearing up to top the charts in June with new material. With the news of the “Summer Queens,” girl group Sistar, having disbanded on the first day of the month, others will attempt to make the title theirs throughout the month.Cosmic Girls, who debuted last February, recently released their first studio album “Happy Moment.” The group topped the charts with their single “I Wish” in January and many expect the album’s title track, produced in collaboration with the now-disbanded Sistar, to perform as well as the previous single.On June 19, girl group Nine Muses, which recently reformed as a four-member group, will release a mini-album titled “Muse Diary Part 2: Identity.” Their first single will be “Remember.”Vocal quartet Mamamoo, known for their retro, jazz and R&B styles, will release their new mini-album, “Purple,” on June 22. This is their first release since “Decalcomanie,” which had a cult following soon after its release in December.The biggest name to return this month is Apink, who will release an album on June 26. Known for their hits “NoNoNo,” “LUV,” and “Remember,” they will collaborate once again with producers Shinsadong Tiger and Beom & Nang to produce the lead single for the album.By Kim Jung-kyoon