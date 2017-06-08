Lee Bum-soo tries his hand at being behind the scenes

[ILGAN SPORTS]

Actor Lee Bum-soo, who has long been on screen in movies and TV shows, recently took his first step behind the camera. The actor is making his debut as a movie producer with a project made possible by investments from Celltrion Entertainment, where he is the co-CEO.The film, whose Korean title roughly translates to “Um Bok-dong, the King of the Bicycle,” is based on a story of cyclist Um Bok-dong (1892-1951).The movie’s release date has not been announced, but it is expected to hit local theaters this year. Singer Rain and actor Kang So-ra are playing the lead roles in the movie.“This is something new that I have never experienced,” said Lee during an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.He further shared his struggles becoming a producer and talked about how he now sees things differently after being at the helm of a large film.The script I got was a story about a cyclist during the Japanese colonial rule. The story is no different from any sports movie. The story even expands to include some love stories and becomes very full. I told Celltrion’s chairman that we don’t need to do a big 1.2 billion won ($1.07 million) movie as the first movie that we make. This puts a lot of pressure on me, who is attempting to produce a film for the first time, so I wanted to start with something smaller. But the chairman said I don’t need to think too much about it, so that’s why we started.If this movie doesn’t work, there will be some criticism about an actor producing a movie. It can be both healthy criticism and some jealousy.As I was preparing for filming I talked to some management companies, and some weren’t so cooperative and didn’t even show [the script] to their actors. They may just want to keep an eye on [the work I do] and that was expected. I do understand why they did that. But I think it’s trivial and temporary. The result will come out in the end. Even if the first movie isn’t that big of a success, we will continue.Back [when I worked as an actor], I studied acting diligently and I said, ‘Please cast me and I will do my best.’ And then I was lucky enough to earn recognition as an actor by the public. Producing seems different, [but just as I wanted to do well as an actor, I want to do well as a producer.] I wake up in the middle of the night and check things, as if I’m a student getting nervous about a college entrance exam. I do want to do well and I think I have a chance to make it work.I respect actors who think hard about the role that they have taken on, whether they are on a set or at home. That time spent researching their role shows through the screen. I am very thankful for that.BY PARK JUNG-SUN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]배우 이범수는 몸이 열개라도 모자란 하루를 보내고 있다.배우이자 영화 제작자, 그리고 엔터테인먼트사 대표이자 한 가정의 아빠다. 1인 2역이 아니라 1인 4역 정도 된다. 최근엔 KBS 2TV 예능프로그램 '슈퍼맨이 돌아왔다'에서 하차, 여유가 생기는 듯 싶었으나 쉴 틈 없이 또 그의 첫 제작 영화 '자전차왕 엄복동' 촬영장을 오간다.최근 셀트리온 엔터테인먼트 사옥에서 만난 그는 피곤한 기색이 역력했다. 서울 잠원동에서 기자들을 만나기 위해 지방에서 막 상경한 참이었다. 잘 시간이 없어 차 안에서 항상 쪽잠을 잔다는 그는 피곤한 얼굴과는 달리 환히 웃었다. 하고 싶은 일, 해야 하는 일을 하고 있어 바쁜 대신 행복한 덕분이다. 누구보다 바쁜 이범수를 붙잡고 '슈퍼맨이 돌아왔다' 비하인드부터 '자전차왕 엄복동' 이야기까지 모두 들어봤다."일제시대 자전차 왕이다. 내가 받은 시나리오는 그냥 스포츠 영화와 다를 바 없는 자전차 이야기였다. 의열단 이야기, 자전거 선수와의 사랑 이야기로 확대되며 이야기가 풍성하고 두꺼워졌다. 투자자인 셀트리온 서정진 회장에게 '창립 작품을 굳이 120억원짜리 영화를 할 필요는 없다'고 이야기하기도 했다. 첫 작품을 하는 제작자로서 부담감이 너무 크기에 작게하고 싶다고 말도 해봤다. 그러나 회장님이 '그런 것에 연연하지 말자'고 하기에 출발했다. 엄복동 이야기는 그렇게 시작하게 됐다.""이 영화가 잘 안되면 '배우가 무슨 제작을 하냐'는 비판이 있을 거라 생각한다. 건강한 비판일 수 있고, 또 한편으론 시샘과 질투일수 있다고 생각한다. 작품을 준비하며 매니지먼트사에 섭외를 했을 것 아닌가. 협조가 안 좋은 곳도 있었다. 배우에게 보여주지도 않고 거절하더라. 의구심도 들었다. 일종의 견제일 수도 있고. 예상했던 거다. 그런 사람들의 입장도 이해가 간다. 사소한 것이고 일시적 현상이라고 생각한다. 결과가 말해줄 것이다. 첫 영화가 큰 성과를 못 이룬다 하더라도 계획대로 진행될 것이다.""처음 경험해보는 포지션이다. 제작을 하게 됐는데 부담감이 많이 크다. 과거엔 연기 공부 열심히 해서 연기에 대한 자신감이 생기면 '시켜만 주세요. 잘해보겠습니다'라는 마음으로 충무로에 뛰어들었다. 운이 좋아 인정받아서 배우로서 자리를 굳히게 됐다. 제작은 그게 아니다. 하지만 잘 해야 한다는 목표는 틀림 없다. 자다가도 벌떡 일어나서 서성거린다. 마치 수능 전말 준비물을 잘 챙겼나 다시 일어나서 점검하는 것 같다. 그것과 똑같은 심정으로 하루하루 임하고 있다. 그러다보니 부담감, 긴장감이 있다. 그걸 타고 넘어 상쇄할 수 있는 건 목표, 잘 만들어보고 싶은 목표가 있다. 어쩌면 잘 만들 수도 있을 것 같은 기대도 있다. 해볼 만하다.""맡은 배역에 대해 고민하는 배우. 현장에서건 집에 가서건, 맡은 배역에 대해 고민하면 그 흔적들이 모니터를 통해 비친다. 그게 너무나 고맙게 느껴진다.박정선 기자