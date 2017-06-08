Absurd generosity of the KTO (국문)

Last month, the high-end luxury tour program by the Four Seasons Hotel was the talk of the town in restaurants and hospitality industry. 32 wealthy tourists from North America, Europe and the Middle East paid 155 million won ($135,000) for a three-week culinary discoveries tour on Four Seasons Hotel’s private jet. Since 2014, the luxury hotel chain has been offering the tour for the super-rich, and it was the first time that Seoul was included in the itinerary.
Naturally, the Four Seasons Seoul made an effort to promote the tour in time for the group’s stay in Seoul, from May 27 to 29. But the Korea Tourism Organization sent a press release titled, “Qualitative Improvement of Korean Tourism Market and Four Seasons Hotel Tour Product’s Stay in Korea.” It sounds like the Korea Tourism Organization attracted high-end travelers to Seoul. But, in actuality, the KTO only joined what the Four Seasons tour program already had in place.
Of course, it wasn’t a free ride. The Korea Tourism Organization spent 12 million won from its budget to provide access to the Biwon of Changdeok Palace on a weekday evening, when it is closed to the public, and offered a banquet and refreshments. Strictly speaking, taxpayers’ money was spent to treat 32 tourists who had paid over 100 million won per person to tour nine cities, including Seoul. The KTO claims that a similar amount was spent from the budget for events for foreign diplomats and media.
It is quite strange. Events that invite foreign diplomats and members of the media have clear purposes — improving relations or promotion. What do we get from offering free events to the rich foreigners who already paid a huge sum for the tour package? They believe that the refreshment at Biwon was included in the tour program they had paid for, and no media access was provided for the event.
Rather than spending taxpayers’ money to promote country’s tourism and attract tourists, the KTO is promoting itself to take credit. It is supposed to be a culinary discoveries tour, but it does not mention major restaurants in Seoul that the group visited. The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul does not allow the restaurants to be named, as they are in competition with the hotel.
The absurd generosity of the KTO makes me worry how much taxpayers’ money is wasted. The Immigrations Office and Incheon International Airport Corporation already cooperated for smooth entry and departures of the VVIP tourists, and the Cultural Heritage Administration provided special access to a strictly restricted part of the rear garden in the palace. This would have been enough to create and promote high-end tourism. Why was extra needed?
JoongAng Ilbo, June 7, Page 31
*The author is the lifestyle news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
AHN HE-RI
지난달 국내 외식·호텔 업계에선 포시즌스호텔의 최고급 투어 프로그램이 단연 화제였다. 1인당 1억5500만원씩 낸 북미와 유럽·중동의 부자 관광객 32명이 포시즌스호텔 전세기로 3주 동안 전 세계를 도는 이른바 ‘컬리너리 디스커버리(미식 발견)’ 투어다. 포시즌스호텔은 2014년부터 초특급 부자 고객을 상대로 이런 투어 프로그램을 운영해 오고 있는데 서울이 투어 코스에 포함된 건 이번이 처음이라 안팎의 관심을 받기에 충분했다.
포시즌스호텔 서울이 이들의 서울 체류(5월 27~29일)에 맞춰 홍보에 열을 올린 건 그렇다치고 뜬금없이 한국관광공사에서도 ‘포시즌스의 세계일주 여행상품 한국유치 계기 방한시장 질적 전환 추구’라는 보도자료가 날아왔다. 제목만 보면 꼭 관광공사 노력으로 럭셔리 관광객을 서울에 끌어들인 것 같다. 하지만 알고 보니 관광공사는 다 된 밥에 숟가락 하나 얹은 거였다.
물론 공짜는 아니었다. 관람객 비공개 시간인 평일 저녁 창덕궁 비원을 열어주고 연회와 다과를 베푸는 데 관광공사 예산 1200만원을 썼다. 엄밀히 말하면 서울뿐 아니라 9개 도시 투어를 위해 1억원이 넘는 돈을 기꺼이 지불한 관광객 32명에게 아무 조건 없이 공짜 대접을 하느라 들어간 국민세금이었다. 관광공사 측은 "주한 외교관이나 해외 언론 초청 행사에도 비슷한 예산 지원을 한 적이 있다"고 했다. 문제될 게 없다는 투다.
그런데 뭔가 이상하다. 외교관이나 미디어 초청행사는 관계개선이나 홍보 등 명확한 목적이 있다. 그런데 이미 돈을 다 지불한 외국 부자에게 굳이 공짜로 대접을 해서 얻을 수 있는 게 뭘까. 이 고객들은 비원에서의 다과 역시 본인들이 낸 투어비용으로 진행됐다고 알고 있고, 게다가 이날 창덕궁 이벤트는 언론에 비공개로 진행됐는데 말이다.
세금 써가며 관광객 유치를 위한 해외 홍보를 한 게 아니라 관광공사의 생색내기용 자기 홍보라는 뒷말이 나오는 건 이런 이유다. 게다가 미식 투어라면서도 이들이 찾은 서울의 주요 레스토랑은 아예 언급하지도 않았다. 포시즌스호텔 서울이 경쟁관계인 다른 레스토랑 홍보를 막았기 때문이다.
관광공사의 어처구니없는 공짜 대접을 보면서 이런 식으로 평소 낭비되는 세금이 많은 건 아닌지 걱정스러웠다. 출입국관리소와 인천국제공항공사는 이들 VVIP 관광객들의 입출국 수속이 매끄럽게 진행될 수 있도록 협조했고 문화재청은 엄격하게 제한해 온 궁 뒤뜰을 열어줬다. 이런 노력만으로도 얼마든지 고부가 관광상품을 만들고 홍보할 수 있을 텐데 말이다.
안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크