Respecting veterans (국문)
보훈, 아무리 강조해도 지나침이 없다
June 08,2017
In President Moon Jae-in’s Memorial Day address, he vowed to put an end to politics of ideology and bisection. “I won’t repeat the past tragedies by using patriotism for governing power,” he said. He was making it clear that patriotism and veterans are not aligned to a certain political power and declaring that activities for veterans would be served for national harmony and unity.
“The honor of sacrifice for the nation must not end in rhetoric,” he said, vowing to track down undiscovered independent fighters and their descendants to reward them. Independent fighters and patriots have given their lives for the country out of pure passion and conviction without any reward, but it is the duty of the state to remember and appreciate them over and over.
Honoring veterans and heroes is the key to unite the country and make it strong, he said. The Administration for Veterans’ Affairs was upgraded to ministerial level to ensure that those who had fought for the country as well as their family can live in pride. The National Assembly must support the plan of upgrading the agency to ministerial level and other legislative and budgeting affairs to strengthen veterans’ benefits.
Moon not just attended the ceremonial service at the National Cemetery but also visited the Central Veterans Hospital to pay his respects to the ailing veterans. When a veteran struggled to leave the podium after he made an address at the memorial service, he jumped up to help him get down. His gestures showed respect and the will to keep his promise to reinforce veterans’ rights and benefits.
But he did not specifically address the invader of the Korean War and instead addressed the war as a period that ended in the creation of a demilitarized zone. Speaking frankly about a war and responsibilities behind it is the real appreciation of soldiers who had died for the country. Germany does not stop going back to its atrocities of the past to repent, in order not to repeat the past.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 7, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 어제 제62회 현충일 추념사에서 “이념의 정치, 편 가르기 정치를 청산하겠다”라며 “애국의 역사를 통치에 이용한 불행한 과거를 반복하지 않겠다”라고 선언했다. 애국과 보훈은 특정 정파의 전유물이 아님을 분명히 하면서 앞으로 보훈 활동을 국민 화해와 통합의 장으로 거듭나게 하겠다는 선언으로 평가할 수 있다.
“애국의 대가가 말뿐인 명예로 끝나서는 안 된다”는 말로 독립운동가와 후손, 공적을 끝까지 찾아내겠다는 의지를 밝힌 것도 공감을 자아낸다. 독립운동가를 포함한 애국자들은 아무런 대가도 바라지 않고 순수한 신념과 열정에서 온몸을 바쳤지만 이를 잊지 않고 끝까지 찾아내 기억하고 보훈을 하는 것은 국가의 당연한 책무다.
문 대통령이 “보훈이야말로 국민통합을 이루고 강한 국가로 가는 길”이라며 “국가보훈처를 장관급 기구로 격상해 국가유공자 등이 자존감을 지키며 살 수 있게 하겠다”라고 밝힌 것은 만시지탄의 감은 있으나 환영할 일이다. 국회는 국가보훈처의 격을 높이는 데 적극적으로 협력하는 것은 물론 실질적인 보훈 활동을 강화하고 위상을 높일 수 있도록 입법활동과 예산 배정으로 뒷받침해줄 필요가 있다.
문 대통령이 이날 국립서울현충원 추념식에 참석한 것은 물론 중앙보훈병원을 찾아 국가유공자를 손수 위로한 것도 울림을 준다. 특히 추념식에서 유공자가 소감 발표를 마친 뒤 불편한 몸을 이끌고 내려오자 예정에 없이 자리에서 뛰어나가 부축한 것은 우리 역사를 만든 애국자에 대한 보훈 약속을 지키겠다는 의지의 표현으로 볼 수 있다.
다만 명백히 북한의 침략으로 발생한 민족사의 비극인 6·25전쟁에 대해 가해자를 명시하지 않고 “38선이 휴전선으로 바뀌는 동안”이란 애매한 표현으로 넘어간 대목은 유감이다. 명백히 밝혀진 역사적 사실을 직시하고 책임을 분명히 하는 것이야말로 전몰장병에 대한 진정한 의미의 보훈이라는 사실을 인식할 필요가 있다. 독일의 끊임없는 과거사 반성은 전쟁과 비인륜적 행위에 대한 역사적 사실과 책임을 인정하고 이를 후손들에게 정확하게 교육하는 데서 출발했음을 상기해야 한다.