Beware ideological bias (국문)

Controversy surrounding President Moon Jae-in’s recent nomination of a left-leaning justice, Kim Yi-soo, to be chief justice of the Constitutional Court stems from a minority opinion he delivered in a 2014 case. Some pundits criticize him for his persistently leftist views, while others support him on the grounds of diversity in constitutional interpretation.
During Wednesday’s confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, there was heated debate among lawmakers over the minority view he presented on the constitutionality of disbanding the leftist Unified Progressive Party. At the time, Kim adhered to his position that the purpose and activities of the radical party did not violate the basic order of our democracy. His judgment obviously went against the Supreme Court’s ruling that eventually sentenced the party’s ringleader, Lee Seok-ki, to nine years in jail for treason in the following year.
Now, concern is growing that the Constitutional Court might rapidly lean to one side if he takes office. If Kim wants to lead the Constitutional Court, he needs to narrow the perception gap between the public and himself. In the court’s trial over the constitutionality of disbanding the Unified Progressive Party, he was the only justice on the nine-member bench to oppose dissolution of the party.
He made a similar decision in the Constitutional Court’s trial over the constitutionality of a law disbanding the belligerent Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union. In the trial, he opposed the majority opinion, saying the law overly restricts the union’s right to organize. Kim went so far as to write 180 pages of the 347-page ruling on his own.
Kim said he took a different path because “we should not regard the political orientation of an extremely small number of party members as representing that of the entire party.” Despite his consistent logic against the fallacy of generalization, his arguments can easily invite the misunderstanding that he embraces radical parties.
As the nominee said, “Minority opinions can become majority views sooner or later.” But he must refrain from self-righteousness and obstinacy when it comes to interpreting our laws, even though he fortunately fully accepted the Constitutional Court’s 2014 ruling in favor of breaking up the Unified Progressive Party.
As the Constitutional Court plays a more powerful role in our conflict-ridden society, ordinary citizens are paying keen attention to who the chief justice will be. The unique court has been handing down historic rulings, especially on the impeachments of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Roh Moo-hyun. Picking a qualified chief justice carries great significance now.
The Constitutional Court is the last bastion of protection for our Constitution and basic rights of the people. They are asking if Kim really fits the role six years down the road.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 8, Page 34
통진당 해산 반대 논리에 우려
소수의견 다양성 필요하지만
균형∙공정 갖췄다는 믿음 줘야
김이수 헌법재판소장 후보자에 대한 자질 논란은 주요 사건에서 그가 낸 소수의견에 대한 평가에서 비롯된다. 편향적이라는 비판론과 헌법 해석의 다양성이라는 옹호론이 충돌한다. 어제 열린 인사청문회에서도 2014년 통합진보당 해산심판 사건 때 밝힌 소수의견을 놓고 공방이 치열했다. 김 후보자는 “통진당의 목적과 활동이 민주적 기본질서에 위배되지 않는다”는 기존의 입장을 굳히지 않았다. 이는 이석기 전 통진당 의원에게 징역 9년의 유죄를 확정한 2015년의 대법원 판결을 본 국민의 정서와 다소 거리감이 있는 게 사실이다. 김 후보자가 헌재소장으로 취임할 경우 급속히 한쪽으로 기울어지는 것이 아니냐는 우려가 나오는 배경이다.
김 후보자가 헌재소장이 되려면 국민과의 인식 차를 우선 해소해야 한다. 김 후보자는 헌재를 ‘8대 1 재판소’라는 별칭을 듣게 한 장본인이다. 통진당 해산심판 사건에서 유일하게 8명의 재판관에 맞서 정당 해산에 반대하는 소수의견을 냈다. 전교조를 법외노조로 통보한 근거인 교원노조법 2조와 관련한 위헌법률심판 사건에서도 8명의 재판관과 달리 “단결권을 지나치게 제한한다”며 위헌이라고 했다. 특히 통진당 사건에서 헌재 결정문 347쪽 가운데 절반이 넘는 180쪽이 김 후보자가 쓴 소수의견일 정도로 그의 집착은 컸다. 그는 "통진당 구성원 중 극히 일부의 지향을 당 전체의 정치적 지향으로 간주해선 안 된다"며 반대했다. 일부를 전체로 확대해 단정하는 일반화의 오류를 지적한 논리지만 통진당을 감싸는 듯한 오해를 살 만한 대목이다.
소수의견은 사고의 다양성 측면에서 부정적으로 볼 수 없다. "소수의견은 언젠가는 다수의견이 될 수도 있다"는 김 후보자의 말처럼 법 해석도 시대에 따라 바뀔 수 있다. 다만 나만 옳다는 유아독존과 아집으로 가는 것은 경계해야 한다. 그가 청문회에서 통진당 해산 결정을 내린 헌재 판결 자체에 대한 이의는 없음을 분명히한 점은 평가할 만하다. “(헌재 결정이) 통진당을 해산하란 것이고 그 결정에 의해 통진당이 해산되고 (통진당) 의원직이 박탈됐다”며 “그것이 헌재 결정”이라고 했다.
헌재소장에 대한 관심이 그 어느 때보다 높다. 그만큼 헌재의 위상과 중요성이 커진 탓이다. 헌법재판은 국가의 존망과 직결되기에 그 중요성은 날이 갈수록 증대되고 있다. 박근혜 전 대통령의 탄핵재판을 비롯해 노무현 대통령 탄핵심판 사건, 간통죄 위헌 등 우리 역사에 한 획을 긋는 결정이 헌재에서 나왔다. 따라서 헌재가 그 기능을 제대로 발휘하기 위해서는 좋은 재판관, 그중에서 헌재를 이끌어갈 헌재소장을 엄선하는 것은 필수적 조건이다.
헌재는 헌법 수호와 기본권 보장의 마지막 보루다. 헌법에 기초해 국민 각계각층의 다양한 의사를 치우침 없이 균형 있고 공정하게 판단할 인물이 헌재를 맡아야 한다고 생각한다. 김 후보자가 권위와 존경을 인정받는 헌재를 이끌어갈 적임자인지 국민들은 묻고 있다.