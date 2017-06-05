[CARD NEWS: Opinion] Cafe Owners vs Cafe Lingerers

1) “I ordered a cup of coffee in the early morning at a 24-hour cafe. I studied there until daybreak.” - A job seeker, speaking anonymously2) Recently, an increasing number of people find nearby cafes more comfortable places to study than libraries or schools.3) “We are not that uncomfortable with people studying at cafes. They create the image of a comfortable place to work.” - an official at Starbucks4) Some of the franchise companies welcome people studying. Some of the cafes even installed partitions, sockets, and personal desk lamps.5) Not all local cafes are happy to have these bookworms.6) “If we say a cup of coffee costs 5,000 won ($4.47), it is profitable for us only when a single person orders one drink at least every two hours.”- a local cafe owner surnamed Kim7) People studying are usually unwelcome at some local cafes.8) About the matter, experts advise making rules between the guests and the cafe owners.9) “If a cafe is known to be the place where people can stay for long, it benefits the cafe, except during a very busy time period.”- Kwon Young-joon, a professor at Kyung Hee University10) “To prevent guests taking advantage of cafes, we might be able to set a rule, such as asking them to order one more drink past three hours.” added Kwon.11) A survey conducted by a job site proves the recent trend. According to the survey results, cafes were for 64.9 percent of people their favorite place to study, read, or do computer work.12) The recent trend of people studying at cafes cannot just be condemned.13) Seeking a mutual solution through communication between cafe owners and guests ― wouldn’t that be a win-win?Directed by Lee Jeong-bongDesigned by Cho Seong-jinTranslated by Son Min-youngEdited by James Constant