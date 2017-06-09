Listen to others (국문)
국정위는 ‘완장 찬 점령군 안 되겠다’는 초심 잊었는가
June 09,2017
The new administration, which pledged to be different from the past by doing away with domineering and unilateral decision-making, is doing the opposite. The planning and advisory committee, the acting transition team, said that it will no longer meet with officials from the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning because the ministry has failed to come up with a plan to axe the 11,000 won ($10) basic wireless network fee off of monthly bills as promised by President Moon Jae-in during campaign. Ministry officials are befuddled as to how they have angered the transition team.
The planning and advisory committee has a good reason to be tough on the issue. Basic mobile charges are monopolized by the three big wireless carriers. The three rake in fixed income of 7 trillion won to 8 trillion won a year from charging customers to use a basic Internet connection at the expense of consumers. The companies argue they need the funds for infrastructure investment, but consumer rights groups claim upgrades to existing infrastructure do not require that much money every year.
The state naturally has to interfere. But blind execution of campaign promises could generate side effects. Companies may have to scale down on their new recruits due to the demand from the government to shift irregular jobs to permanent payroll.
The order to suspend the construction of nuclear reactors also has caused disorder.
The promise to up the minimum wage to 10,000 won worries a number of self-employed merchants across the country.
President Moon Jae-in’s economic agenda cannot be sustained under such a shortsighted push. Its domineering force could disrupt and dampen market order and activities. The government must persuade — not push around — companies. Kim Jin-pyo, head of the committee, said the planning team had to debate rigorously with the ICT ministry to find a solution to the problem.
But a debate should be conducted in two ways. The committee must listen to the ministry in charge of the wireless policy as well as the companies. Moon’s economic agenda could stumble if it is rushed and forced.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 8, Page 34
새 정부 출범 초기만 해도 “완장 찬 점령군은 안 되겠다”던 국정기획자문위원회가 거듭 ‘불통’의 우려를 자아내고 있다. 그제 국정기획위 경제2분과는 통신비 인하대책과 관련해 “앞으로 미래창조과학부로부터 업무보고를 받지 않겠다”고 밝혔다. 미래부가 통신료 인하 여지가 있는데도 ‘월 1만1000원 이동통신 기본료 폐지’ 공약을 이행할 대안을 제대로 마련해 오지 않는다는 이유에서다. 국정위의 뜻을 따르지 않는다고 대화의 문을 닫은 것인데 미래부 공무원들은 대안 마련이 어려워 전전긍긍하고 있다.
국정위가 이렇게 강하게 압박하는 데는 물론 그만한 이유가 있다. 통신비는 이동통신 3사의 과점구조여서 경쟁이 일어나지 않는 대표적 분야다. 이들 3사가 연간 7조∼8조원의 영업이익을 얻고 있지만 가계는 통신비 부담에 허리가 휘고 있다. 통신사는 시설투자 재원 마련이 필요하다고 주장하는 반면 시민단체는 기존 서비스를 업그레이드하는 수준이라 비용이 그렇게 많이 들 이유가 없다고 보고 있다.
이렇게 입장이 엇갈리니 정부 개입은 불가피하다. 하지만 ‘묻지마 공약 이행’은 무리수를 낳을 수 있다. 이미 부작용이 속출하고 있다. 비정규직의 정규직 전환은 기업마다 여건이 다른데도 드라이브가 걸리면서 신규 채용 감소 우려가 제기되고 있다. 탈(脫)원자력발전 공약을 위해 신고리 5, 6호기의 공사부터 중단하라는 것도 극심한 혼란을 낳고 있다. 최저임금 1만원 공약 역시 자영업자들을 불안하게 만들고 있다.
이래서는 J노믹스(문재인 대통령의 경제정책)가 멀리 가기 어렵다. 점령군의 위세에 눌려 알아서 기는 분위기에선 부실한 정책이 양산되기 때문이다. 국정위는 초심으로 돌아가야 한다. 정부부처든 기업이든 호통치지 말고 설득해야 한다. 김진표 국정기획위원장이 어제 “미래부와 비공개 끝장 토론을 제안하겠다”고 한 것은 그나마 다행이다. 하지만 토론은 토론다워야 한다. 부처와 기업을 압박하기보다 경청하고 설득하는 자리가 돼야 한다. 그래야 201개에 달하는 문재인 정부의 공약을 탄탄하고 성공적인 정책으로 만들어 낼 수 있을 것이다.