A dangerous perception (국문)

On Wednesday, a senior Blue House official asked if South Korea needed to immediately deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield, saying North Korea has been conducting nuclear and missile tests since long ago. We are absolutely dumbfounded by the remarks. His statement came as the presidential office tried to delay Thaad deployment for a year or two after the Ministry of National Defense misreported to President Moon Jae-in the number of Thaad launchers in the country.
If the top official’s remarks are true, the new administration does not regard the North’s nuclear and missile provocations as an immediate threat. The government still seems to believe it is not too late if Thaad goes through another environmental inspection before deployment.
The senior official’s perception was proven totally wrong. North Korea on Thursday fired several short-range anti-ship cruise missiles with a maximum range of 200 kilometers (124 miles), the fourth missile launch since President Moon took office a month ago. Aimed at attacking South Korean and U.S. naval vessels from its shores, the missile has a shooting range twice as long as existing missiles.
North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests pose a real threat to our security. Military analysts anticipate Pyongyang will be able to install about 10 nuclear warheads on its missiles within the year by using its supply of more than 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of plutonium. If it deploys those weapons in real battles, it can attack South Korea and Japan at the same time. What will our government do if that nightmarish scenario takes place? The Blue House must be able to answer two questions.
First, are such lax perceptions shared by the president and his aides at the Blue House? If so, we urge them to reassess the threat based on security evaluations by South Korean and American intelligence authorities. Then they should let the public know the results.
Second, the government must reconsider the idea of postponing Thaad deployment if it really perceives the nuclear and missile threats as an urgent issue. We urge the administration to put top priority on our security.
During the campaign, a presidential candidate can oppose Thaad deployment, but once he takes power, he can step back from his campaign promise. The people will not criticize him. The president must remember that if our security is broken, there will be no politics or economy left.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 9, Page 34
청 관계자, “지금 당장 사드 설치할 필요가 있나”
북한 올해 안에 핵미사일 10발 이내 무장 예상
문 대통령, 북 지대함 미사일 발사로 NSC 주관
사드 ‘보고 누락’ 논란 속에 청와대 고위 관계자 입에서 북한의 핵과 미사일이 별게 아니라는 식의 발언이 나왔다. 청와대가 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계 배치와 관련된 국방부 보고 과정의 실수를 트집 잡아 사드 배치 자체를 1~2년 미루려는 분위기에서다. 이 관계자는 그제 청와대 출입기자들에게 “북한이 핵과 미사일 등 여러 가지를 시험발사했던 것은 오래전부터였다”면서 “지금 당장 (사드가) 설치돼야 할 필요가 있었냐”고 했다. 청와대에서 중요한 직책을 맡고 있는 이 관계자의 말대로라면 북한의 핵과 미사일은 당장 위협이 안 된다는 것이다. 그래서 사드는 환경영향평가를 한 번 더 거친 뒤 천천히 배치해도 늦지 않다는 얘기다. 그러나 일반 국민의 느낌은 정반대다. 북한의 핵ㆍ미사일 위협에 심리적 부담을 안고 있다. 최근 아들을 가진 부모들이 군에 보내도 되냐는 문의를 해오고 있다. 따라서 북한 핵ㆍ미사일을 안이하게 판단하고 국민의 고통을 느끼지 않는 청와대 인사의 잘못된 사고는 보통 문제가 아니다.
이 관계자의 생각이 잘못됐음은 곧바로 드러났다. 어제 북한이 사거리가 200㎞나 되는 지대함 미사일을 발사했다. 문재인 정부 들어 북한의 네 번째 미사일 발사다. 이 미사일은 북한 해안가에서 한ㆍ미 해군 함정을 공격하는 용도인데 북한의 기존 지대함 미사일보다 사거리가 두 배다. 이런 위협 때문에 문 대통령이 어제 오후 국가안전보장회의(NSC)를 처음으로 직접 주관했다. 실제 북한의 핵과 미사일은 조만간 상상 그 이상의 위협으로 다가올 전망이다. 북한은 보유 중인 플루토늄 50여㎏으로 올해 안에 10발 이내의 핵탄두를 만들어 노동미사일 등에 장착할 것이란 게 일반적인 판단이다. 북한이 핵 장착 미사일을 실전에 배치하면 한국과 일본을 동시에 위협할 수 있다. 북한이 한국의 일부 지역을 점령한 뒤 이를 기정사실화하면서 한미연합군의 반격을 핵으로 위협할지 모른다는 시나리오도 있다. 이런 악몽이 닥쳐와도 사드가 없어 북한의 핵·미사일을 효과적으로 막을 수 없으면 속수무책이다.
따라서 청와대를 향해 몇 가지 질문을 던지지 않을 수 없다. 첫째, 북한 핵ㆍ미사일 위협 대비가 시급하지 않다는 이 관계자의 생각이 청와대 내에 공유되고 있는 인식인가? 그렇다면 한ㆍ미 정보당국의 평가를 바탕으로 북한의 위협을 다시 한 번 판단해 보라. 그리고 그 결과를 국민에게 정직하게 알려주기 바란다. 둘째, 북한 핵ㆍ미사일이 시급한 위협이라면 사드 배치를 지연시키려는 생각을 재고하라. 규정에도 없는 새로운 환경영향평가에 매달리지 말고 국민의 안위를 먼저 생각해 주길 요청한다. 대선 과정에서는 사드 배치에 반대할 수 있다. 하지만 대선에서 승리해 정부 운영의 책임을 맡은 이상 잘못된 과거 판단을 수정한다고 해서 이를 비판할 국민은 없다. 안보가 무너지면 정치도 경제도 없다는 역사적 교훈을 깊이 새겨야 한다.