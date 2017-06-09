G-Dragon releases highly-anticipated album

G-Dragon, member of boy group Big Bang, released his album “Kwon Ji Yong” yesterday, amidst controversy surrounding his group-mate T.O.P, who is currently being investigated for using marijuana.Unlike what was announced at the beginning of the month, when his agency, YG Entertainment, said the title track of the album will be titled “Bullshit,” the first single was changed to “Untitled, 2014” in a track listing revealed a few hours prior to the album’s release yesterday.The 29-year-old rapper’s first solo studio album in four years contains five tracks. On the album, YG Entertainment said, “It’s not about making another hit song; G-Dragon put his own stories on this album. He not only directed the whole album, but designed the artwork as well.”He will perform the songs for the first time to a live audience tomorrow on the first stop of his solo world tour, “Act III: MOTTE” at Seoul World Cup Stadium.By Kim Jung-kyoon