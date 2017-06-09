Ambitious pianist plays own tune : Classical musician Ji Yong is always looking for creative inspiration

“I am against dividing ‘serious’ genres and ‘not serious’ genres,” says pianist Ji Yong, who has a concert coming up in the Seoul Arts Center on June 14. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

At the 11th Seoul Jazz Festival on May 27, pianist Ji Yong played musical pieces by Maurice Ravel and Robert Schumann. In between Ravel’s “La Valse” and Schumann’s “Arabesque,” he turned on pre-recorded music played by electronic instruments - an unheard move in classical music. “I played my music in an unconventional way in front of thousands of people. But I’m not truly satisfied with the outcome, I think I need to continue [playing pieces in a creative way].”To say Ji is an atypical musician is something of an understatement. His whole career has been unorthodox. He danced half-naked to Bach’s “Chaconne,” appeared in an advertisement for Android last February and played a piece by Beethoven on a piano where all 88 keys were tuned to the same note.The advertisement titled “Android: Monotune” under the theme of “Be Together, Not the Same,” has recorded over 2.5 million views on YouTube to date. He recorded a single with Japanese jazz musician Freetempo, and when playing a piece by Schubert on stage, he projected a visual onto the stage that he directed himself.Due to his enigmatic nature and good looks, he became something of a celebrity in the classic music world. Having broken many boundaries in the strict classical world, he’s regarded as a delinquent.Ji’s career began on the traditional stage. At just ten, he became the youngest pianist to ever win the New York Philharmonic Young Artists Competition.He was then picked up by virtuoso conductor Kurt Masur, and signed with International Management Group. Having had a grand introduction to the music scene, he went on to dance, edit videos and compose music. After a few years, he said, “I’ll have to finish it off with music.”“Classical music incorporates all kinds of emotions but people around me do not listen to it. They have stereotypes about the music, and it’s very unfortunate that this genre couldn’t grasp this generation’s attention,” lamented Ji.He believes his role as a classical pianist is to “open people’s ears.” Through him, he believes people can reach the core of classical music.Ji has never formally studied dance, singing, jazz or piano. “Some people say that they envision a color when they hear a melody. When I listen to a melody I can conjure up a choreography.” Like his own words, his dance and musical pieces are a result of inspiration and instinct. He strongly believes that, “art can’t be learned.”From a very early age he has been regarded a prodigy. Even before the age of five, he could perfectly play a song on the piano he previously had only heard.“I am a pianist that plays centuries-old classical music, but I’ve never seen myself as an interpreter. Ever since I started, I’ve been a re-creator.”He regarded himself as someone that doesn’t just play the music, but as someone who carries what the composer intended to carry with the piece in the first place.On June 14 at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul, Ji will stage a performance alongside American classical violinist Stefan Pi Jackiw under the name “Dear Clara.” Together with Jackiw, he will play nine pieces by Robert Schumann, his wife Clara Schumann, and an admirer of Clara’s, Johannes Brahms. He will also perform Schumann’s “Arabesque” which he showcased in last month’s Seoul Jazz Festival.“Even if the stage changes, what a performer needs to convey stays the same. This performance will talk about the ubiquitous emotion of love.”BY KIM HO-JEONG [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]피아니스트 지용(26)은 지난 27일 서울재즈페스티벌에서 라벨과 슈만을 연주했다. 라벨 ‘라 발스’와 슈만 ‘아라베스크’ 사이에 전자악기로 미리 녹음해 놓은 음원을 틀었다. “몇만 명 앞에서 생소한 방식으로 연주하는, 간 큰 짓을 했다. 생각보다 잘 못한 것 같아서 어제도 오늘도 생각했는데, 계속해야 할 것 같다.”이건 약간의 엄살이고, 사실 지용의 경력을 보면 ‘간 큰 짓’의 연속이다. 바흐 ‘샤콘느’에 맞춰 윗옷을 벗은 채 춤을 추고, 안드로이드 광고에 출연해 88개 건반이 똑같은 음으로 조율된 피아노로 베토벤을 연주했다. ‘함께하되 똑같지 않게’라는 주제의 광고 동영상은 조회 수 250만을 기록했다. 일본의 재즈 뮤지션 프리템포와 싱글 음원을 녹음했고, 슈베르트를 연주할 때는 무대에 직접 연출한 영상을 틀었다.지용은 국내 클래식계에 대표적인 훈남 아티스트다. 탁월한 연주 실력에 수려한 외모와 스타성으로 아이돌급 인기를 누렸다. 무엇보다 클래식 음악의 틀을 깨는 분방한 활동으로 문제적 피아니스트로 불린다.지용의 출발은 말 그대로 진지한 정통 무대였다. 10세에 뉴욕 영콘서트 아티스트 국제 오디션 아티스트로 선발됐다. 거장 지휘자 쿠르트 마주어가 발탁했고 IMG와 매니지먼트를 계약했다. 세계적 무대에서 출발한 그는 그간 춤, 영상 작업, 노래, 작곡, 영상 작업에까지 손을 뻗쳤다. 그리고 이제는 “음악으로 끝을 봐야 할 것 같다”고 했다.“클래식 음악은 사람의 모든 감정 표현이 다 되는 곡인데 주변 친구들을 보면 너무 안 듣는다. 고정관념도 있고. 이 음악이 한 세대를 놓쳤다는 게 안타깝다.” 그는 자신의 모든 활동이 ‘사람들의 귀를 열어주는 일’이라고 설명했다. 그를 통해 사람들이 음악의 핵심적인 부분에까지 도달할 수 있을 거라고 생각한다.매번 클래식 연주자의 틀을 깨는 새로운 프로젝트는 어떻게 생각해낼까. “백퍼센트 완전한 영감”이라는 답이 돌아왔다. 실제 그는 춤, 노래, 재즈 피아노 등을 제대로 배워본 적이 없다. “어떤 사람들은 음을 들으면 서로 다른 색깔이 떠오른다는데, 나는 음을 들으면 몸의 움직임이 바로 떠오르고 춤 동작이 연상된다.” 이런 말 처럼 본능과 영감으로 춤 추고 재즈 피아노를 연주한다. “예술은 배워서 되는 게 아니다”라는 게 평소 그의 믿음이다.지용은 어려서부터 눈부신 재능으로 주목받았다. 다섯 살도 되기 전에 들은 음악을 그대로 피아노로 쳐 신동으로 불렸다. 미국에 가서도 ‘제 2의 키신’으로 스포트라이트를 받았다.그는 “수백년 된 클래식 음악을 되풀이해서 연주하는 피아니스트가 직업이지만, 한번도 나를 해석자라고 생각한 적은 없었다. 어린 시절부터 나의 정체성은 재창조자였다”라고 했다. 단순히 악보를 옮기는 연주자라기 보다, 한 인간으로서 작곡가가 가지고 있던 생각을 전달하는 역할을 하고 싶어하는 것도 그 때문이다.그는 14일 서울 예술의전당에서 바이올리니스트 스테판 피 재키브와 ‘디어 클라라(Dear Clara)’라는 주제의 공연을 펼친다. 로베르트 슈만과 그의 아내인 클라라 슈만, 또 클라라를 사랑했던 브람스까지 작품 9곡을 연주한다. 지난달 재즈 페스티벌에서 연주했던 슈만의 ‘아라베스크’도 선보인다. “무대는 달라져도 음악의 본질, 연주자가 전달해야 할 스토리는 똑같다”는 그는 이번 공연을 “보편적인 사랑의 감정에 대해 이야기하는 프로그램”이라고 소개했다.김호정