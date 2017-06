A local Asiana Airlines flight attendant speaks with students at Luotian Elementary School in Jiangxi Province, China, on Thursday. The company donated air-conditioners, uniforms and supplies to the school as part of a project to assist schools in China. Since 2012, it has provided aid worth 1.1 billion won ($979,100) to 27 schools, benefiting some 30,000 students. [ASIANA AIRLINES]