(전화로)여보세요, 저 숀인데요. 제가 약간 늦겠어요. 오늘 회의 좀 미룰 수 있을까요?우연이네요! 저도 늦게 들어가거든요. 그럼 우리 회의를 오후 4시로 늦추죠.좋아요. 이제 마음이 놓이네요. 그럼 회사에서 봅시다.네, 마음 편히 가지시고 안전 운전 하세요.고마워요, 웬디도요.(on the phone)Hello, this is Sean. I’m running a little bit late. Can we postpone today’s meeting?What a coincidence! I’m coming in late, too. Then let’s put off the meeting until 4 PM.Great. I am so relieved now. Then see you at work.Okay, take it easy and drive safely.Thanks, you too.제 동료가 약간 늦을 거예요.저 오늘 좀 늦을 것 같은데요.우리 좀 늦겠어.My colleague is running a little bit late.I’m afraid I’m running a little bit late today.We’re running a little bit late.우리 가족 모임을 연기하자.우리 내년으로 파티를 미루자.우리 이거 다음 주까지 미루자.Let’s put off our family get-together.Let’s put off the party until next year.Let’s put it off until next week.나 회사에 있어.회사에서 일이 좀 생겼어요.톰은 일하는 데 있어서 프로지.I’m at work.Something came up at work.Tom is professional at work.회의를 오후 4시로 미루자고 할 때Let’s put off the meeting until 4 PM.= Let’s postpone the meeting until 4 PM.= Let’s change the meeting to 4 PM.회의를 ~로 미룹시다.Let’s put off the meeting until ~.= Let’s postpone the meeting until ~.= Let’s change the meeting to ~.이거 깨지기 쉬우니까 뽁뽁이로 감싸서 보내자.포장할 때 깨지기 쉬운 물건을 감싸는 용도로도 쓰고, 추운 겨울에는 창문에 물을 뿌려 붙이면 보온 효과도 누릴 수 있고, 또 심심할 때 톡톡 터뜨리기도 하면서 장난감 삼아 가지고 놀기도 하는 소위 ‘뽁뽁이’의 정확한 영어 표현은 bubble wrap입니다.그건 내 취향이 아니야.Do you like horror movies?No, they’re not my cup of tea.너 공포 영화 좋아해?아니, 그건 내 취향이 아니야.They’re not my cup of tea.어떤 것이 ‘내 취향이 아니다.’라고 할 때 my cup of tea를 넣어서 <~ is not my cup of tea.>라고 합니다. 반대로 어떤 것이 ‘내 취향이다.’라고 할 때는 not을 빼고 <~ is my cup of tea.>라고 하면 됩니다.