Then see you at work.

그럼 회사에서 봅시다.

June 10,2017
■ Try it in English!
다음 상황의 우리말 대화를 영어로 말해 보세요.

(전화로)
여보세요, 저 숀인데요. 제가 약간 늦겠어요. 오늘 회의 좀 미룰 수 있을까요?
웬디 우연이네요! 저도 늦게 들어가거든요. 그럼 우리 회의를 오후 4시로 늦추죠.
좋아요. 이제 마음이 놓이네요. 그럼 회사에서 봅시다.
웬디 네, 마음 편히 가지시고 안전 운전 하세요.
고마워요, 웬디도요.

(on the phone)
Sean Hello, this is Sean. I’m running a little bit late. Can we postpone today’s meeting?
Wendy What a coincidence! I’m coming in late, too. Then let’s put off the meeting until 4 PM.
Sean Great. I am so relieved now. Then see you at work.
Wendy Okay, take it easy and drive safely.
Sean Thanks, you too.


■ Useful Patterns
핵심이 되는 구문과 표현을 문장 속에서 익혀 봅시다.

1 약간 늦다
run a little bit late

제 동료가 약간 늦을 거예요.
저 오늘 좀 늦을 것 같은데요.
우리 좀 늦겠어.
My colleague is running a little bit late.
I’m afraid I’m running a little bit late today.
We’re running a little bit late.

2 우리 ~를 연기하자.
Let’s put off ~.

우리 가족 모임을 연기하자.
우리 내년으로 파티를 미루자.
우리 이거 다음 주까지 미루자.
Let’s put off our family get-together.
Let’s put off the party until next year.
Let’s put it off until next week.

3 회사에 있는, 일하는 중인
at work

나 회사에 있어.
회사에서 일이 좀 생겼어요.
톰은 일하는 데 있어서 프로지.
I’m at work.
Something came up at work.
Tom is professional at work.


■ Bonus Expressions
앞서 배운 표현 중에서 골라, 다르게 표현해 보세요.

회의를 오후 4시로 미루자고 할 때
Let’s put off the meeting until 4 PM.
= Let’s postpone the meeting until 4 PM.
= Let’s change the meeting to 4 PM.

회의를 ~로 미룹시다.
Let’s put off the meeting until ~.
= Let’s postpone the meeting until ~.
= Let’s change the meeting to ~.


■ 아하! Broken English

이거 깨지기 쉬우니까 뽁뽁이로 감싸서 보내자.

포장할 때 깨지기 쉬운 물건을 감싸는 용도로도 쓰고, 추운 겨울에는 창문에 물을 뿌려 붙이면 보온 효과도 누릴 수 있고, 또 심심할 때 톡톡 터뜨리기도 하면서 장난감 삼아 가지고 놀기도 하는 소위 ‘뽁뽁이’의 정확한 영어 표현은 bubble wrap입니다.


■ 영어로 뭐예요?

그건 내 취향이 아니야.

Man Do you like horror movies?
Woman No, they’re not my cup of tea.

남자 너 공포 영화 좋아해?
여자 아니, 그건 내 취향이 아니야.

They’re not my cup of tea.
어떤 것이 ‘내 취향이 아니다.’라고 할 때 my cup of tea를 넣어서 <~ is not my cup of tea.>라고 합니다. 반대로 어떤 것이 ‘내 취향이다.’라고 할 때는 not을 빼고 <~ is my cup of tea.>라고 하면 됩니다.




