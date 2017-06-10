Then see you at work.
그럼 회사에서 봅시다.
June 10,2017
■ Try it in English!
다음 상황의 우리말 대화를 영어로 말해 보세요.
(전화로) 숀
여보세요, 저 숀인데요. 제가 약간 늦겠어요. 오늘 회의 좀 미룰 수 있을까요? 웬디
우연이네요! 저도 늦게 들어가거든요. 그럼 우리 회의를 오후 4시로 늦추죠. 숀
좋아요. 이제 마음이 놓이네요. 그럼 회사에서 봅시다. 웬디
네, 마음 편히 가지시고 안전 운전 하세요. 숀
고마워요, 웬디도요.
(on the phone) Sean
Hello, this is Sean. I’m running a little bit late. Can we postpone today’s meeting?Wendy
What a coincidence! I’m coming in late, too. Then let’s put off the meeting until 4 PM.Sean
Great. I am so relieved now. Then see you at work. Wendy
Okay, take it easy and drive safely. Sean
Thanks, you too. ■ Useful Patterns
핵심이 되는 구문과 표현을 문장 속에서 익혀 봅시다.
1 약간 늦다
run a little bit late
제 동료가 약간 늦을 거예요.
저 오늘 좀 늦을 것 같은데요.
우리 좀 늦겠어.
My colleague is running a little bit late.
I’m afraid I’m running a little bit late today.
We’re running a little bit late. 2 우리 ~를 연기하자.
Let’s put off ~.
우리 가족 모임을 연기하자.
우리 내년으로 파티를 미루자.
우리 이거 다음 주까지 미루자.
Let’s put off our family get-together.
Let’s put off the party until next year.
Let’s put it off until next week. 3 회사에 있는, 일하는 중인
at work
나 회사에 있어.
회사에서 일이 좀 생겼어요.
톰은 일하는 데 있어서 프로지.
I’m at work.
Something came up at work.
Tom is professional at work. ■ Bonus Expressions
앞서 배운 표현 중에서 골라, 다르게 표현해 보세요.
회의를 오후 4시로 미루자고 할 때
Let’s put off the meeting until 4 PM.
= Let’s postpone the meeting until 4 PM.
= Let’s change the meeting to 4 PM.
회의를 ~로 미룹시다.
Let’s put off the meeting until ~.
= Let’s postpone the meeting until ~.
= Let’s change the meeting to ~. ■ 아하! Broken English
이거 깨지기 쉬우니까 뽁뽁이로 감싸서 보내자.
포장할 때 깨지기 쉬운 물건을 감싸는 용도로도 쓰고, 추운 겨울에는 창문에 물을 뿌려 붙이면 보온 효과도 누릴 수 있고, 또 심심할 때 톡톡 터뜨리기도 하면서 장난감 삼아 가지고 놀기도 하는 소위 ‘뽁뽁이’의 정확한 영어 표현은 bubble wrap입니다. ■ 영어로 뭐예요?
그건 내 취향이 아니야.Man
Do you like horror movies? Woman
No, they’re not my cup of tea. 남자
너 공포 영화 좋아해? 여자
아니, 그건 내 취향이 아니야.
They’re not my cup of tea.
어떤 것이 ‘내 취향이 아니다.’라고 할 때 my cup of tea를 넣어서 <~ is not my cup of tea.>라고 합니다. 반대로 어떤 것이 ‘내 취향이다.’라고 할 때는 not을 빼고 <~ is my cup of tea.>라고 하면 됩니다.