American Leadership ― We Can’t Do It for Free

Colin Powell

At our best, being a great nation has always meant a commitment to building a better, safer world — not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren. This has meant leading the world in advancing the cause of peace, responding when disease and disaster strike, lifting millions out of poverty and inspiring those yearning for freedom.위대한 국가란 다음 세대를 위해 세상을 더 안전하고 좋게 만들기 위해 헌신하는 국가다. 한창때 미국은 그 역할을 위해 전력을 기울였다. 평화를 주창하고 질병과 재난에 대응해 수백만 명의 살길을 찾아주고 자유를 열망하는 이에게 영감을 주는 국가였다.This calling is under threat. The administration’s proposal, announced Tuesday, to slash approximately 30 percent from the State Department and foreign assistance budget signals an American retreat, leaving a vacuum that would make us far less safe and prosperous. While it may sound penny-wise, it is pound-foolish.그런데 미국의 이런 소명이 위협받고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 행정부는 국무부와 국제원조 예산을 30% 넘게 줄이겠다고 발표했다. 위대한 국가 역할을 포기하겠다는 얘기다. 그 결과 생길 공백은 결국 미국의 안전과 번영을 크게 후퇴시킬 것이다. 눈앞만 바라보면 이득일 것처럼 보이지만 멀리 보면 지극히 어리석은 결정이다.This proposal would bring resources for our civilian forces to a third of what we spent at the height of Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” years, as a percentage of the gross domestic product. It would be internationally irresponsible, distressing our friends, encouraging our enemies and undermining our own economic and national security interests.이 발표가 현실화되면 ‘힘을 통한 평화’를 내세우며 국제사회에 지원을 아끼지 않던 1980년대 로널드 레이건 행정부 시절에 비해 미국의 국제원조는 국내총생산(GDP) 대비 3분의 1 수준으로 떨어진다. 우방엔 부담을 안기고, 적성국가들은 활개치게 만드는 결과를 가져올 것이다. 미국의 국익과 안보를 훼손하고 국제적으로도 너무나 무책임하고 용렬한 처신이다.The idea that putting Americans “first” requires a withdrawal from the world is simply wrongheaded, because a retreat would achieve exactly the opposite for our citizens. I learned that lesson the hard way when I became secretary of state after a decade of budget cuts that hollowed out our civilian foreign policy tools.국제문제에서 손을 떼야 미국이 ‘1순위’로 올라설 수 있다는 생각은 잘못이다. 빌 클린턴 행정부에서 10년 가까이 계속된 예산 삭감으로 국무부가 공공외교 정책을 추진할 여유가 없어진 상태에서 국무장관이 된 나는 그런 교훈을 경험을 통해 터득할 수 있었다.Many had assumed the Cold War’s end would allow us to retreat from the world, but cuts that may have looked logical at the time came back to haunt us as tensions rose in the Middle East, Africa, the Korean Peninsula and elsewhere. Confronting such challenges requires not just a military that is second to none, but also well-resourced, effective and empowered diplomats and aid workers. Indeed, we’re strongest when the face of America isn’t only a soldier carrying a gun but also a diplomat negotiating peace, a Peace Corps volunteer bringing clean water to a village or a relief worker stepping off a cargo plane as floodwaters rise.냉전이 끝나면 미국이 지구촌의 수호자 역할에서 물러날 수 있다는 생각이 미국인들에게 팽배했다. 그 결과 추진된 국제지원 예산 삭감은 결국 한반도와 중동·아프리카에서의 긴장 악화라는 부메랑이 돼 돌아왔다. 국제사회의 불안을 해소하려면 세계 최강의 군사력만 갖고선 안 된다. 효율적으로 움직이는 외교인력이 필수다. 협상 실력이 뛰어난 외교관, 빈민촌에 식수를 공급하는 평화봉사단, 재난 현장에 몸을 던지는 구조대원이 미국의 얼굴을 대표할 때 미국은 강해진다.While I am all for reviewing, reforming and strengthening the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development, proposals to zero out economic and development assistance in more than 35 countries would effectively lower our flag at our outposts around the world and make us far less safe.그런데 트럼프 행정부는 35개 개발도상국을 원조해 온 국무부의 노력을 예산 삭감을 통해 ‘없던 일’로 만들려 한다. 이는 지구촌 곳곳에 휘날려온 미국의 깃발을 내리고, 미국인들의 안전을 위협하는 결과로 이어질 것이다.Today, the world is witnessing some of the most significant humanitarian crises in living memory. With more than 65 million people displaced, there have never been more people fleeing war and instability since World War II. Do we really want to slash the State Department and the U.S.A.I.D. at such a perilous moment? True, many in Congress have effectively declared the administration’s budget proposal “dead on arrival,” but they also acknowledge that it will set the tone for the coming budget debate. That’s the wrong conversation.지구촌은 현재 극도의 위험에 처해 있다. 전쟁과 내전을 피해 고향을 떠난 난민이 제2차 세계대전 이후 최고치인 6500만 명에 달한다. 상황이 이런데도 트럼프 행정부는 국무부와 국제개발처 예산을 삭감하겠다는 것인가? 국무부의 해외지원 예산을 무려 32%나 줄인 이번 예산안을 놓고 상·하원 의원 상당수가 “시작부터 사망 상태”라고 비판했다. 그럼에도 이들 의원은 이렇게 말도 안 되는 예산안이 여야 간 예산 협상의 기준점이 될 것이라고 말한다. 잘못된 생각이다.Our diplomacy and development budget is not just about reducing spending and finding efficiencies. We need a frank conversation about what we stand for as that “shining city on a hill.” And that conversation begins by acknowledging that we can’t do it on the cheap.미국의 외교와 국제지원 예산은 들어가는 돈을 얼마나 줄일 수 있느냐를 놓고 따지면 안 된다. 대신 ‘언덕 위의 빛나는 도시’(지상의 모든 나라가 우러러볼 수 있는 공동체:미국 청교도의 건국 이념)가 되려면 어떤 역할을 해야 할지를 놓고 예산을 따져야 한다. 돈을 아끼겠다는 생각만으론 절대 지구촌의 리더 역할을 할 수 없다는 것부터 인정하고 협상을 개시해야 한다.Diplomacy and aid aren’t the only self-defeating cuts in the administration’s proposal. A call to all but eliminate two key export-promotion agencies — the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and the Trade and Development Agency — would harm thousands of American workers and actually add to the deficit. And any cuts to our economic development investments in Africa and elsewhere would undermine our ability to build new customer bases in the world’s fastest-growing markets.트럼프 행정부의 잘못은 이뿐만이 아니다. 미국의 양대 무역진흥기구인 해외민간투자공사와 무역개발청의 존재 의의를 없애버리려는 시도까지 하고 있다. 이는 미국의 노동자 수천 명에게 피해를 주고 정부 적자만 늘릴 것이다. 아프리카 등 세계에서 가장 빠르게 성장하는 시장에서 미국의 경제개발 투자를 삭감하겠다는 어리석은 조치이기 때문이다.With 95 percent of the world’s consumers outside our borders, it’s not “America first” to surrender the field to an ambitious China rapidly expanding its influence, building highways and railroads across Africa and Asia. China is far from slashing its development budget. Instead, it’s growing — by more than 780 percent in Africa alone since 2003.전 세계 소비자의 95%가 미국 밖에 있다. 이런 상황에서 트럼프처럼 ‘미국이 먼저다(America First)’만 떠들면 아프리카와 아시아 전역에 고속도로와 철도를 건설해 주며 영향력을 확대하고 있는 중국에 날개를 달아줄 뿐이다. 중국은 트럼프와 정반대로 국제지원 예산을 크게 늘리고 있다. 2003년 이후 아프리카에서만 780% 넘게 지원을 늘렸을 정도다.(생략)Colin Powell콜린 파월 / 전 미 국무장관